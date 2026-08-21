Second meningitis jabs rolled out as thousands are urged to complete vaccination programme

Nation.Cymru staff

Thousands of young people across Wales are being urged to get their second dose of a potentially lifesaving meningitis vaccine as the next stage of a nationwide programme gets under way.

More than 17,000 received their first MenB vaccination during the first four weeks of the time-limited rollout, with second doses beginning this week.

The vaccine is given in two doses one month apart, and health officials have stressed that both are needed to provide the best protection against meningococcal B disease.

The free vaccination is being offered to everyone born between September 1, 2007 and August 31, 2008, as well as under-25s starting higher education or residential further education for the first time this autumn.

Those who have not yet received their first dose are also being told there is still time to come forward.

Students starting university for the first time are seven times more likely to develop meningococcal disease, according to the Welsh Government.

The increased risk is particularly associated with living in shared accommodation, using communal social and catering facilities and mixing closely with other students.

The vaccination offer has also been extended to those living in further education accommodation or halls of residence who may be mixing in similar circumstances.

Anyone who moves away from home before receiving their second dose can get it in their university town if necessary.

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health Nerys Evans visited a vaccination clinic at Maelfa in Cardiff, where she met people receiving their second dose ahead of starting university this autumn.

She said: “I urge every eligible young person across Wales to follow the example of those I’ve met here in Cardiff today and make sure you go back for that vital second dose.

“If you haven’t taken up the offer yet – it’s not too late. Book an appointment to get your first dose as soon as possible.”

Meningococcal B disease is rare but can develop rapidly and cause serious illness.

‘Vital’

Dr Christopher Johnson, head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “Thousands of young people across Wales have already taken up the offer of the MenB vaccine, which is a really positive start in helping protect those most at risk as they prepare to begin university or residential further education.

“Meningococcal B disease is rare but can progress rapidly and cause serious illness, so it is vital that everyone who is eligible comes forward for their vaccination and, just as importantly, makes sure they receive their second dose.

“Two doses, ideally before starting their course, provides the best protection against this devastating infection.”

Eligible 17 and 18-year-olds are being contacted by their health boards with details of how to receive the vaccination.

Under-25s starting higher education or residential further education for the first time who have not received a letter are being advised to contact their health board directly or visit the Public Health Wales website for further information.

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