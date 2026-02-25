Second phase of historic estate sale expected to raise more than £11 million

A further 400 acres of farmland has been put up for sale as part of the continuing disposal of one of Wales’ most historic landed estates.

The land forms part of the Glynllifon Estate in north Wales, where Lord Newborough is progressing plans announced last year to sell more than 1,000 acres.

The move was described as an effort to create opportunities for the next generation of farmers while allowing the Rhug Estate, near Corwen, to refocus investment on its core holdings.

The second phase of the sale, being handled by national property consultancy Carter Jonas, comprises a mix of in-hand farmland, tenanted farms and smaller parcels of pasture.

In total, 901 acres are now available on the open market, offered as a whole with a guide price of £10.9m, alongside individual lots.

Lord Newborough said agricultural land of this quality and scale rarely becomes available.

He said the decision was intended to “create genuine pathways for the next generation of farmers and land-based businesses to begin, develop, and thrive”.

“Offering a mix of whole farms, tenanted holdings, and smaller parcels of pasture means there is something accessible for a wide range of buyers, from those looking to expand significantly to those taking their first step,” he said.

“For us, it also allows Rhug to refocus its investment where it matters most. This is ultimately about the future of farming in North Wales.”

The first phase of the disposal, launched in November 2025, included Tŷ Mawr – a 265-acre livestock farm near Caernarfon with two houses and agricultural buildings – together with 180 acres of pasture at Tyn Llan.

Investment opportunities

The remaining assets now being offered include two significant long-term investment opportunities: Maes Mawr and Caerloda farms. Both are let under Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies to sitting tenants.

Caerloda Farm extends to 130 acres of mixed productive grassland and lower pastures suitable for cropping and livestock grazing. The holding includes a detached farmhouse and a range of traditional stone buildings. The farmhouse is occupied by the sitting tenant under a first-succession tenancy.

Similarly, Maes Mawr Farm, also let, comprises approximately 100 acres alongside a farmhouse and a combination of traditional and more modern agricultural buildings in a coastal location.

Opportunities for purchasers seeking land to take in hand immediately are also included within the sale. These comprise several pasture blocks, including 137 acres of accessible grassland near Caernarfon with a water supply, as well as a separate 42-acre parcel with potential for arable production.

Land at Bachwen offers a further 48 acres of productive grassland arranged across eight fields.

Carter Jonas Partner Hugh O’Donnell, based at the firm’s Bangor office, said the estate had retained a broad range of mineral rights across the region, which could provide future owners with potential opportunities for diversified income streams.