Secondary schools in Wales record improved attendence over last year

Secondary school attendance in Wales has improved over the past year, with the overall absence rate falling from 12.0% to 10.9%, according to new government figures.

Data for the 2024/25 academic year also shows progress in tackling persistent absence. The proportion of pupils missing more than 10% of school time has dropped from 37.1% in 2023/24 to 33.0%.

The figures, published today (Tuesday 30 September), follow growing concern about school attendance levels across the UK since the Covid pandemic.

Ministers have made raising attendance a key commitment, working with schools, local authorities and support services to encourage pupils back into classrooms.

Targeted initiatives

Education officials say the improvement reflects targeted initiatives already in place.

Last year, the Welsh Government announced additional funding to support attendance and re-engagement. A further £7 million has been allocated this financial year, including £2 million for schools to provide enrichment opportunities and £3 million to expand the number of Family Engagement Officers (FEOs).

FEOs work directly with schools and families to identify barriers to attendance, whether linked to health, transport, or social issues. They also provide targeted support to help families access services and resources that may improve a child’s ability to attend regularly.

‘Work to be done’

Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle welcomed the latest figures but warned there was “still work to be done”.

“I am grateful to see these positive improvements in school attendance across Wales,” she said. “These improvements reflect dedicated work by schools, family engagement officers, and families to tackle attendance challenges.

“We are moving in the right direction, but we will continue to address the barriers that prevent children from attending school regularly to ensure every child has the best possible chance to succeed.”

Although the latest figures mark an improvement, absence rates remain above pre-pandemic levels, when overall secondary school absence in Wales stood at around 6%.

The Welsh Government said it would continue running learner focus groups to hear directly from pupils about barriers to attendance and would build on good practice already being delivered by schools.