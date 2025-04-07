Section of A470 to reopen following major roadworks

A section of the A470 which closed for major roadworks at the start of the year will reopen this week.

Work on the A470 between Talerddig and Dolfach has had traffic management in place since an emergency closure in October 2023, when a retaining wall which supported the road partially collapsed.

The works involving complex and extensive repairs to the retaining wall above the adjacent Afon Laen involved the full closure of the road between 20 January and 11 April.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates confirmed today that the stretch will reopen as planned on Friday (11 April) with traffic management in place.

Barrier

2-way traffic lights will now be reinstalled at the site whilst a safety barrier is installed.

The Welsh Government says all traffic management will be removed from the site by 30th April 2025 and every effort will be made to reduce this timeframe if possible.

Mr Skates said: “I understand the disruption caused by the works and I’d like to thank motorists and local residents for their patience whilst the work was taking place. However, it was vital this work was carried out at this time to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come.

“I’d also like to thank the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent and their supply chain for their hard work to ensure the work was completed on schedule whilst minimising disruption as far as possible.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

