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Section of Rhondda road set to close for two days

27 Oct 2026 1 minute read
Road closed sign – Image: Canva

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

A section of road in Rhondda Cynon Taf will close for two days next month for a fire hydrant to be renewed.

Church Street in Llantrisant will close from its junction with Yr Allt, extending in an easterly direction for a distance of approximately 7.5 metres.

There will be a full closure from November 9 until November 11.

The closure is needed to allow for works to renew a fire hydrant.

An alternative route is available via Church Street, School Street, Swan Street and High Street

Access will be maintained to premises.

But access will not be maintained for emergency services, pedestrians, buses, coaches and public transportation.

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