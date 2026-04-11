Secure cycle parking expanded across Cardiff with new lockers

Dozens of new secure cycle parking lockers are to be installed across Cardiff as part of efforts to tackle bike theft and improve facilities for cyclists.

Cardiff Council has appointed BikeDok to deliver the second phase of the scheme, which will see 36 new lockers installed in the city centre.

A further 14 units are planned for locations outside the centre, including Victoria Park in Canton, Turning Head car park in Riverside, and the Albany Road/Wellfield Road junction in Plasnewydd.

Installation of the new lockers is due to begin on Friday 10 April, with all units expected to be operational by the end of the month.

The lockers will be available to hire at a cost of £1.50 per day, £7.50 per week or £20 per month.

Six lockers will be installed at each of several central locations, including the National Museum Cardiff, Queen Street West, Park Place, Hills Street, Central Library and St Mary Street.

All of the units will be solar-powered, removing the need for a connection to the electricity grid and reducing installation costs.

Cyclists will be able to access the lockers via a mobile app, allowing them to book and unlock a space remotely. The system has achieved the highest security rating from Sold Secure, according to the operator.

A spokesperson for the council said the move was intended to address concerns about bike theft in the city centre.

They said: “We are aware of the issues surrounding bike theft in the city centre, so we are keen to provide more facilities for cyclists to lock up their bikes securely at a small cost, giving them peace of mind while they go about their day.

“Throughout the planning of the project, we have worked closely with South Wales Police and security experts to ensure the new lockers are safe and cannot be misused.”

The council added that existing free-to-use steel bike stands would remain in place alongside the new paid facilities.