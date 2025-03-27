Security guards hired for new health centre after vandals strike

Vandals have attacked a health centre which only opened in January.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said a “number of incidents” had been reported at the 19 Hills Health and Wellbeing Centre, in Ringland, Newport, in the past three months.

These ranged from “trespassing and vandalism by young people in the area, to a car crashing into the building”, a spokesperson said.

A police community support officer (PCSO) could be partly based at the site as a result, they added.

Ongoing security issues

A health board report, which went before board members today (Wednesday March 26), notes “ongoing security issues” at the site in Ringland Circle.

The report shows that in response to these issues, security guards have been present at the centre in recent weeks.

The health board spokesperson said all of the recent incidents had been reported to the police and met with “timely responses and support”.

“We are working hard to ensure the area is as safe as possible and there are plans for the local PCSO to base themselves at the site on a regular basis, along with a number of other initiatives that are being progressed though the Integrated Wellbeing Network and Newport East Safer Places working group,” they added.

The 19 Hills centre opened in January, to serve patients of Ringland Medical Practice, Park Surgery and Ringland Dental Surgery patients – as well as a wide range of other health services – when it is fully operational.

