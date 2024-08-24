Security guards to stage fresh strikes in pay dispute

Hundreds of Jobcentre security guards are to stage a wave of fresh strikes in a long-running dispute over pay.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 400 of its members employed by G4S for the Department for Work and Pensions will walk out for seven days from September 9 and again from September 23.

They have already taken 22 days’ strike action and will begin another four-day walkout action from Tuesday.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “When will G4S get the message that our members will not sit back and accept a pay rise that is just 23p above the National Living Wage while G4S rakes in millions?

“Our members risk their safety every day to protect Jobcentre workers and visitors.

“G4S can afford to pay them a decent wage, so why don’t they?”

Members of the GMB are involved in the same dispute.

