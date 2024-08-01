Self-build homes plots at holiday home hotspot welcomed

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have welcomed a self-build housing scheme aimed at helping young locals create family homes in a village dominated by high priced holiday and second homes.

Due to its glorious beach-side location young Aberdaron locals have to compete with second home seekers, holiday let investors and those looking to retire to the area, if they want to stay in their home area.

With property at a premium only 2% of local residents can afford to buy a home in the popular Llŷn Peninsula village according to local research.

The Median Household Income in the surrounding areas of Tudweiliog, Sarn Mellteyrn, Botwnnog, Rhoshirwaun, Aberdaron, Bryncroes was quoted as £26,423 in a 2019, report.

With average prices of a home in the village estimated at around £376,114, most homes in the village are out of reach to 98.2% of people from the area.

Scheme

The stats were previously cited by a developer as justification for a scheme to develop five self-build plots on a patch of land at Bodernabwy.

At a meeting of Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee on Monday (July 29), councillors approved an outline application for the project, with some matters reserved over appearance and landscaping, for the provision of the plots for affordable dwellings.

They approved the application which had been submitted by Aled Bryn Williams, through agent Berwyn Owen, of Berllan Properties Ltd.

The scheme, had previously been considered by the committee and created some concerns.

Planners had been worried over the visual impact, as the scheme was outside the current LDP plan and inside the Llŷn Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

They had felt it “spread the built form into open countryside” and had previously recommended refusing the application.

But after a sight visit, and submission of further information, officers had now stated that “the need and principle of the development had been established”.

The need for “affordable housing” for local residents was considered “more important” and it was now recommended that the application was approved, subject to conditions.

A discount of 40 percent, to “assure affordability,” had also been established.

Local member Cllr Gareth Williams said he was “pleased” to see there had been further information submitted and welcomed the scheme.

“With the average house price at £376, 000, what hope do local young people have to get a house here?” he said.

“This is a golden opportunity for five young families to get rare opportunity to buy a home, and in the area where they were born and bred.”

