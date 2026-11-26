Nation.Cymru staff

Self-employed construction workers in Wales earned an average of £1,171 a week in October, £57 more than their counterparts in London, according to new payroll figures.

The figures come from Hudson Contract, a construction payroll company that tracks weekly earnings among the self-employed subcontractors it pays. Wales ranked second in its October figures for England and Wales, behind the East of England, where earnings averaged £1,185 a week.

The South West was close behind Wales at £1,168, while London ranked fifth at £1,114 a week.

Average weekly earnings in Wales rose by 3.6% compared with October last year, slightly ahead of the 3.3% increase across England and Wales. Earnings in Wales rose by 0.3% from September. Across the two countries, they increased by 3% over the month to £1,111 a week.

London and the South East were the only regions to record a year-on-year fall, with earnings down 1.5% and 0.3% respectively. London earnings had risen by 1.5% from the previous month.

Hudson Contract managing director Ian Anfield said a slowdown in housebuilding was weighing on demand for tradespeople in London.

“Earnings are being driven up by demand for skilled tradespeople who are in short supply, so a fall in earnings in London should be a real cause for concern for policymakers,” he said.

“The cost and complexity of getting a housing scheme off the ground in London is now so great that developers are shelving projects and walking away.”

Weekly earnings reached record levels in four regions: the South West, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and the North East. The North East saw the strongest annual growth, at 17.5%, but its average of £965 a week was still the lowest in the table.

Across England and Wales, steel erectors recorded the biggest monthly rise among individual trades, with weekly earnings up 9.4% to £1,135. Insulation installers’ earnings rose 9% to £1,269, while bricklayers earned £1,050, up 8.9%. Joiners saw the biggest monthly fall, down 5.5% to £1,124.