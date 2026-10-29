Senedd and Wales Millennium Centre connect to low-carbon heat network

Nation.Cymru staff

The Senedd, Tŷ Hywel and Wales Millennium Centre have connected to a £15.5 million heat network that Cardiff Council says could cut their heating emissions by up to 80%.

The system supplies heating and hot water using surplus heat from Viridor’s Trident Park Energy Recovery Facility, removing the need for gas boilers in the three buildings.

Heat generated as a by-product of electricity production is carried through insulated pipes to buildings across Cardiff Bay.

Matthew Jones, the Senedd’s head of facilities management services and sustainability, said the connection was expected to reduce costs as well as emissions.

“Joining the heat network is a good opportunity to secure a resilient, locally-produced heat supply for the Senedd estate,” he said.

“We expect joining the scheme to lower both our operating costs and carbon footprint.”

The connection forms part of the Senedd Commission’s Carbon Neutral Strategy.

Steve Morris, head of business operations at Wales Millennium Centre, said joining the network would help reduce the arts venue’s environmental impact and provide a more resilient heating supply.

The three buildings join Cardiff and Vale College, Tresillian House, Nelson House, Butetown Community Centre and the council-owned social housing development at Scott Harbour, which have also recently connected.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for climate change, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said the connections would help the city reduce emissions and strengthen its energy resilience.

“These three buildings are at the heart of Welsh public and cultural life,” he said.

The network was funded through a UK Government grant and a Welsh Government loan. It was delivered by Cardiff Council through its arm’s-length company, Cardiff Heat Network Ltd.

The company is discussing further connections with potential customers near the existing pipes.

Funding options are also being explored for a second phase that could extend the network further into the city centre and Cardiff Bay.

Although Trident Park provides the initial heat supply, the system has been designed to accommodate other sources in future. These could include groundwater or deep geothermal heat beneath Cardiff.