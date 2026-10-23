Senedd backs calls for inclusion of prostate cancer in national strategy

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

A Senedd Member who is living with prostate cancer has backed calls for prostate cancer’s inclusion in the national cancer strategy for Wales.

Welsh Conservative MS Paul Davies told members his experience has given him a “real insight” into the challenges faced by patients and their families across Wales.

His comments came during a debate tabled by Reform on Wednesday October 21.

The Ceredigion Penfro MS spoke in favour of the motion but also tabled a Conservative amendment calling on the Welsh Government to introduce a national prostate cancer screening programme.

Mr Davies pointed to figures from Prostate Cancer Research, which suggestes when the cancer is detected early, survival rates are close to 100%.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring men across Wales, “irrespective of where they live”, have access to the best treatment and new technologies.

Discussing the national cancer strategy, he said: “We have a responsibility to the men already living with prostate cancer in Wales, and to those that will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, to use this opportunity to get this strategy right.”

‘Too many’

Reform’s shadow health minister, Benjamin Hodge McKenna, said prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer amongst men in Wales.

He said: “Each year, more than 2,500 are diagnosed, and around 640 sadly die from the condition. If it’s caught early, the outlook can be more positive.

“Nearly everybody diagnosed at stage 1 goes on to live for five years or more. But, if it’s caught late, the picture is very different.”

Mr Hodge McKenna said “too many” men in Wales are being diagnosed too late, particularly in Wales’ most deprived communities.

He continued: “The consequences of this are severe, and they’re measured in lower quality of life, unnecessary suffering for patients and their families and too many people losing their lives too soon.”

The shadow minister expressed his support for the principle of the national cancer strategy but shared there are concerns from clinicians, campaigners, and the third sector that prostate cancer will not receive “explicit focus”.

He added: “A strategy that does not contain firm commitments that prostate cancer will be a priority risks leaving men behind.”

‘Straightforward’

Reform MS Adrian Mason drew on experiences from his own family, sharing that his grandfather died from kidney failure caused by prostate cancer.

He called for members to put politics to the side, adding: “Prostate cancer doesn’t care who you vote for, where you live or what you do for a living.

“When somebody is told they’ve got cancer, they’re not thinking about politics, they’re thinking about their family, what happens next and whether they’re going to be all right.”

The Clwyd MS said those living in rural Wales can face “additional challenges” alongside health concerns.

He said: “A hospital appointment can mean a long journey, time away from work and an entire day spent travelling. If you’re already anxious about your health, that only adds to the burden.”

‘Major priority’

“Too many men still face delays in receiving a diagnosis, treatment and care, and too many families continue to experience uncertainty and anxiety while waiting for answers”, Wales health minister told the Siambr.

Mabon ap Gwynfor described cancer services in Wales as a “major priority” for him as minister, stressing that he is “not satisfied” with the current situation.

He told members his government’s objective is simple – “that more people survive cancer, that more cancers are diagnosed early, that access to care does not depend on where one lives, and that people receive timely, personalised support throughout their cancer journey”.

Mr ap Gwynfor said that he intends to publish the ten-year cancer strategy on World Cancer Day 2027, alongside a national cancer conference “bringing together NHS leaders, clinicians, planners, partners, stakeholders and the third sector”.

Concluding, he said: “The national cancer strategy provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure that improvement, not only for men diagnosed with prostate cancer, but for everyone affected by cancer in Wales.

“That is the commitment driving this work, and I look forward to continuing that journey alongside patients, clinicians, charities and members from across this chamber.”

The motion was agreed with 90 votes in favour.

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