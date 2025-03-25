Senedd backs new rating system for care homes

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The Senedd supported plans to introduce inspection ratings for care homes, with service providers set to be required to publish “scores on the doors”.

Care homes and domiciliary services, which support people in their homes, will receive one of four ratings: excellent; good; requires improvement; or requires significant improvement.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) has been laying the groundwork for the reforms since 2019, including a pilot of “silent” unpublished ratings over the past two years.

The regulations, which apply to adult and children’s services, come into force on March 31, mandating the publication of inspection ratings within premises and on a provider’s website.

Under the reforms, inspection ratings must be displayed conspicuously in a location accessible to service users and visitors “without delay” following an inspection report.

The ratings will apply to about 690 care homes and 450 domiciliary support providers in Wales, with the sector facing total one-off costs of £700,000 plus an extra £60,000 a year.

‘Ratings matter’

Also according to an impact assessment, Care Inspectorate Wales, which has been given almost £3.4m to date, will face recurring costs of £615,000 a year for additional staff.

Care homes will be able to appeal against a rating in an inspection report and an offence of failure to display an inspection rating will be created, with a £2,500 fixed penalty.

A 12-week consultation on the proposals ended in October and Senedd members unanimously backed the regulations on March 25.

Social care minister Dawn Bowden told the Senedd: “Inspection ratings matter because people matter and their care and support services matter.”

She added: “Ratings will encourage a culture of continuous improvement in which service providers are encouraged to look beyond compliance and ensure positive outcomes.”

Ms Bowden said ratings will showcase excellence as well as provide clarity for families seeking care and support, enabling them to compare quality and safety at a glance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

