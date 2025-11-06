Senedd calls for plastic-wrapped veg ban amid health fears

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Alarming health warnings that microplastics are being found in human brains, blood and breastmilk sparked calls for a ban on single-use plastic on fresh fruit and vegetables.

Rhys ab Owen, who sits as an independent, brought forward a cross-party proposal to ban the use of “unnecessary” single-use plastic packaging for fruit and veg.

He told the Senedd: “Plastic packaging makes no difference whatsoever to the shelf life of over 20 fruits and vegetables… Simply put, plastic packaging, very often, is entirely wasteful, unnecessary and purposeless. We don’t need that packaging at all.”

Raising a 61% increase in foodbanks in Wales, Mr ab Owen pointed to research showing plastic packaging contributes to £2.1bn-worth of food waste in the UK every year.

Calling for fruit and veg to be sold in paper bags, he said food is becoming unaffordable for many and being able to buy smaller, rather than predetermined, amounts could help.

Mr ab Owen also warned of serious health risks, telling Senedd members: “When plastic breaks down into microplastics, it’s then absorbed into the human body and has now been found in all organs of the body, including our brains.”

He pointed to a study last year by the New England Journal of Medicine which identified increased risks of heart attack, stroke or death when micro or nano plastics were found.

The former barrister warned: “Despite this, the use of plastic continues to grow and has grown dramatically over the past few decades.”

Labour’s Jenny Rathbone raised a Cardiff University study at the Dŵr Cymru treatment plant in Newport which found significant levels of plastics in wastewater. She said treated water is spread on agricultural land, bringing plastics back into the whole food production system.

Ms Rathbone recommended not to drink water from plastic bottles, saying it can add around six times more microplastics into your system compared with tap water.

‘Why not Wales?’

Janet Finch-Saunders, the Conservatives’ shadow environment secretary, said she had “no hesitation whatsoever” when Mr ab Owen asked for her party’s support.

She told the Senedd: “We cannot forget that microplastic pollution has been detected in human blood, with scientists finding the tiny particles in almost 80% of people tested.

“The more we can do to reduce this unnecessary plastic use the better. A ban on the use of single-use plastic… for fruits and vegetables would be a step in the right direction.”

Labour’s Carolyn Thomas raised evidence from the Wrap Cymru charity which shows only 19% of fresh produce is sold loose compared with 50% in mainland Europe.

She said: “France has already gone further, passing legislation to ban plastic packaging on fresh produce altogether. If France can do it, why not Wales?”

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow environment secretary, described the proposed ban as a “no-brainer” and something young people feel passionately about.

‘Viscerally frightening’

“This is something that we have to guard against for their sake,” she said. “It’s something very young children feel passionately about as well because of how quite viscerally frightening it will be for them. It is so important that we change this.”

Huw Irranca-Davies, Wales’ deputy first minister, pointed to the Environmental Protection Act 2023, which has restricted often-littered products such as straws, cutlery and cotton buds.

But Mr Irranca-Davies cautioned of potential unintended consequences of extending restrictions to single-use packaging for fruit and veg.

“There is a ‘however’ in this,” he said. “There are several important aspects that we need to explore further before we consider bringing forward legislation.”

Mr ab Owen responded: “I’m very used to the deputy first minister’s – and other Welsh ministers’ – ‘howevers’. I’m used to, ‘Oh, I agree with the sentiment, however, we need to check this. We need to do other research, another commission’, or whatever…

“I think we need bolder governance here in Wales, where people are willing to make decisions, where they don’t wait and wait and wait until they know 100% that this is the right thing. Sometimes, we just need to get on and do it.”