Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Ministers are under pressure to keep free school milk for 80,000 primary school children in Wales, after Senedd Members backed a call to rule out axing the scheme.

Welsh Labour accused the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government of considering “Thatcherite injustices” after it launched a consultation on the future of the Milk Subsidy Scheme (SMSS).

In place since 1977, children from Reception to Year Two receive free milk and pupils in Years Three to Six receive subsidised milk.

The SMSS is run by the UK Government’s Rural Payments Agency (RPA), but in 2024 it announced it would stop administering the subsidy in Wales at the end of March 2027.

Westminster’s decision to end the current arrangement prompted the Welsh Government review.

Two options are on the table – a new grant-funded Welsh School Milk Scheme or the scrapping of the scheme altogether.

If the standalone scheme is scrapped, ministers say pupils would still be able to access milk through existing free school breakfasts and universal primary free school meals.

Leading the Senedd debate on Labour’s motion, Lynne Neagle, Welsh Labour MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, questioned Plaid Cymru’s progressive credentials.

“Over Additional Learning Needs, river pollution, badger culls, council tax revaluation, NHS waiting lists and more, this Plaid Cymru Government has not been as progressive as people were led to believe,” Ms Neagle, the former education minister, told the Siambr.

“And now we’re debating whether the Government is prepared to repeat Thatcherite injustices and snatch milk from 80,000 schoolchildren in Wales.”

Plaid Cymru MS for Gwynedd Maldwyn, Elwyn Vaughan, rejected the claim and accused Labour of failing to act while in power, questioning the party’s “sense of urgency” when the UK Government made its announcement in 2024.

He said: “That gave almost two years for the Labour Welsh Government to prepare, to work with schools in the dairy sector and to make alternative arrangements.

“But the previous government failed to deliver a new scheme, leaving future provision in doubt to this day.”

He added: “Ending children’s access to milk is not the purpose of this consultation; rather, it is to consider the best way of providing that support in the future. There is no plan, and there never has been, to stop providing milk in schools.”

While backing Labour’s motion, the Welsh Conservatives were quick to defend former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

‘Milk snatcher’

In 1971, when she was Secretary of State for Education in Edward Health’s government, she was infamously dubbed ‘the milk snatcher’ after deciding to end free school milk for children over sevens.

Government papers from the time, released under the 30-year rule, later revealed Mrs Thatcher was against the policy, fearing an inevitable national outcry.

Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS Peter Fox noted the “irony” of Labour tabling the debate and explained: “Labour loves to remind us of Thatcher and the milk removal, but conveniently forget it was Harold Wilson’s Labour Government that withdrew free milk from secondary school children in 1968, three years before Thatcher’s legislation.”

After declaring it was “time to move on”, and that Labour were right to defend free milk, he said it was “incomprehensible” its removal was an option.

He said: “Some things should not be looked at from a financial perspective; they should be considered by their societal benefit, their social currency. School milk is one of these things”.

Responding for the Welsh Government, education minister Anna Brychan said ruling out any option now would render the public consultation “obsolete” before families and farmers had their say.

Stressing that no decision has been taken, she said: “We will need to hear from learners, families, schools, local authorities and the farming and dairy sectors, and we need to consider carefully the potential health, equality, children’s rights and rural impacts to determine, on best available evidence, what happens next.”

The Labour motion was agreed by the Senedd with 44 votes in favour, 40 against, and one abstention.

The Welsh Government’s consultation remains open until January 4, 2027.