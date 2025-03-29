Senedd Chamber alteration work begins

Emily Price

Next week marks the end of an era in Cardiff Bay as the debating Chamber of the Senedd closes for the final time before work starts on altering it to accommodate more Members.

On Wednesday (2 April) the Senedd’s Llywydd, Elin Jones, will bring proceedings to a close until the new upgraded Chamber is reopened in March 2026.

The changes will be the biggest since devolution – becoming a parliament of 96 Members, with greater power to hold the Welsh Government to account, develop new laws and better represent the people of Wales.

The election in May 2026 will also see the introduction of revised constituency boundaries under a new election system, where six Members will represent each of 16 new constituencies.

The Senedd Commission has released a video simulation produced by Architects RHSP of what the new Senedd Chamber will look like.

Mock debates

During this ongoing work to expand the Chamber, politicians will continue to scrutinise, debate and discuss in Siambr Hywel, the original debating chamber that housed the then National Assembly for Wales from 1999 to 2006.

Siambr Hywel is located in Tŷ Hywel, the office building next door to the Senedd, and has remained in regular use since 2006 to host educational sessions and mock debates.

It is now ready to host proceedings once again, when Members meet for Plenary meetings every Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Proceedings will still be fully accessible to the public either from the viewing gallery or through live broadcasts on Senedd.tv

The first meeting will be held in Siambr Hywel at 13:30 on Tuesday 29 April, following the Easter recess.

Alterations

The original design of the Chamber included panels at the back of the room that could be removed if there was ever a need to alter the space.

By simply removing these panels, enough space is created to allow desks and seating for 96 Members.

The space in the Chamber is being reconfigured to install desks for the 96 members who will sit in the Senedd from May 2026 as part of Welsh Government reforms.

The steps are being removed to improve accessibility and essential maintenance to broadcast and lighting systems.

Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd, said: “This week, we prepare to say goodbye to the Siambr we have grown used to over the last 19 years and move onto the next chapter of Wales’ democratic journey.

“Our temporary home will be familiar to some, as we move back into Siambr Hywel whilst the builders get to work in the Senedd. Of course, things have changed quite a bit since we were last there in 2006.

“Today, we have a fully-fledged parliament with law-making and tax-varying powers, and it’s been a long journey towards a Senedd that is best able represent the people of Wales and hold the government to account.

“I’m proud to be part of an institution that looks forwards not backwards. The changes coming to this building will future proof our parliament, making it fit for purpose for the next 100 years.”

Open as usual

Over the coming year, the Senedd will remain open to the public six days a week with all areas still accessible except for the Chamber’s viewing gallery, which will be closed for a period during the construction work.

Exhibitions and events, such as the current Monumental Welsh Women and City of Portraitsexhibitions, will continue and information about the ongoing works will ensure visitors are aware of the plans.

Guided tours, visits and educational sessions will still take place, and the cafe and shop will also remain open.

The Senedd website has information about all the changes and what it means for people in Wales.

