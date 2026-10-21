Senedd Commission quizzed on GB News and use of smart glasses in the Siambr

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

The use of smart glasses on the Senedd estate is a question of “equity”, a Plaid Cymru MS has said.

Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg MS, Sarah Cooper-Lesadd, quizzed Llywydd, Huw Iranca-Davies, on what safeguards will be put in place regarding the use of smart glasses in the Senedd on Wednesday October 21.

Her question follows the controversy of Reform MS Jason O’Connell using such glasses in the Siambr as an autocue.

While the exact model of glasses used by Mr O’Connell did not have an in-built camera to record footage, the technoloyg’s use has raised questions.

Ms Cooper-Lesadd said: “Everyone should be on a fair and equal footing. A Member wearing a recording device has an advantage over every other person in the room, and they have no idea that they may be filmed.

“So, whether the glasses weren’t filming isn’t the point – nobody else can tell, and a rule that depends on checking after isn’t a safeguard.”

The Llywydd noted that the Commission already has safeguards in place which restrict filming on the Senedd estate without the necessary authorisation.

But recognising the rapid advancements occurring in wearable and AI technology, Mr Irranca-Davies shared that he has commissioned a review of policies to ensure they remain effective.

He said: “Our aim is to ensure that members and their staff, Commission officials and the Senedd estate are properly protected, while allowing the legitimate benefits of new technologies, including accessibility benefits, to be realised where their use is appropriate and properly authorised.”

Reform MS Llyr Powell also weighed in on the discussion, calling for the Llywydd to confirm if the Commission will be reaching out to charities such as the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) for the review.

He said: “A lot of them have come forward, like the RNIB, who represent people who are blind or partially-sighted, who say this technology has now created an equal playing field.

“Allowing people who have these glasses who are registered blind or partially-sighted on to the estate I think is important in terms of the inclusive side of things.”

However, Mr Powell also took aim at Ms Cooper-Lesadd’s recent defection to Plaid Cymru, adding: “Maybe some members should be given glasses to help read the manifestos on which they were elected to this chamber.”

Mr Irranca-Davies stressed that all views are welcome, including those from organisations who see “legitimate use of assistive technology”.

He continued: “However, we also need those views about, where any filming and recording devices are used, whether our rules are currently fit for purpose or not, and where these devices may be used in future.”

GB News

GB News featured again in Commissioner’s questions with Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, Jane Dodds, clashing with a Reform MS over access to the channel on the Senedd estate.

Reform MS Catherine Cullen, criticised the exclusion of GB News from Senedd televisions and questioned the broadcasting policy under which the channel had been removed.

She said: “The justification was that comments made were contrary to the Parliament’s values. However, the very broadcasting protocol itself was developed by an unnamed independent advisor to the Senedd Commission.

“So, what are the values of this advisor and on what political spectrum do they lie?”

Ms Cullen has raised the issue of GB News in every session of questions to the Senedd Commission so far.

Mr Irranca-Davies stressed the framework used now looks at “transparent, objective criteria rather than judgements about individual broadcasters’ particular viewpoints”

He also highlighted that the broadcast policy was agreed by the majority of previous Senedd Commissioners.

However Ms Cullen’s comments were criticised by Ms Dodds who said she is “perplexed” at why the issue of GB News continues to appear.

She said: “GB News is repeatedly embroiled in serious controversies. Just last week, a GB News presenter apologised in court and agreed to pay substantial damages to a UK politician.

“Meanwhile, Ofcom is investigating the channel following more than 12,000 complaints about a guest appearing to associate Pride, the organisation, with child sexual exploitation and bestiality.”

She called on the Llywydd to agree that broadcasting GB News would be “at odds” with the “principles of respect, dignity and integrity” that underpin the Senedd.

Mr Irranca-Davies responded: “The member tempts me to pre-empt where the review is going and also to pre-empt the views of individual commissioners.

“There are four commissioners that sit with me in deliberation on this and I think, out of respect to them, I have to wait to see the views of members being put forward.”

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