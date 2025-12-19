Senedd committee concerned over ‘rushed’ tourism bill

The Senedd’s Economy Committee has raised concerns that the ‘rushed’ tourism bill could cause problems for Wales’ hospitality industry.

The Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee said the accelerated timetable for the Development of Tourism and Regulation of Visitor Accommodation Bill has left little time for businesses and operators to properly scrutinise the proposals.

While the Committee supports the general principles of the Bill, which aims to promote tourism and introduce a licensing scheme for visitor accommodation, it warns that the short timeframe risks undermining confidence in the sector.

In its Stage 1 report, the committee said the seven-week timetable was unusually short for non-emergency legislation and cautioned against such an approach becoming standard practice.

Members warned that pushing the Bill through too quickly risks undermining confidence among tourism businesses already facing significant regulatory change.

Despite these concerns, the committee said it supports the general principles of the Bill, which aims to promote tourism and introduce a licensing scheme for visitor accommodation across Wales.

However, members said key details remain unresolved, including how the scheme would be enforced, how licences would be processed, and what training would be required.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Chair of the Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee, said tourism plays a vital role in Wales’ economy but stressed that legislation of this scale must be handled properly. He said the committee’s evidence sessions showed the sector was struggling with what he described as policy and legislative fatigue, with businesses facing what he called regulation overload following a series of changes in recent years.

He also raised concerns about the pace of the Bill, warning that the rushed timetable had limited opportunities for industry voices to be heard and reduced the level of scrutiny the Senedd was able to give the proposals.

Detail

RT Davies said: “Tourism is vital to Wales’ economy, but legislation of this scale must be done properly. We support the principle of improving standards and creating a level playing field, but the Welsh Government must now work hard to regain the confidence of the sector and ensure the detail is right.”

The committee warned the proposed licensing scheme could increase costs and administrative pressures for tourism businesses, with concerns it may also reduce the supply of visitor accommodation. In response, members have called for the scheme to only begin if approved by the next Senedd and for a formal review to be built into the legislation by April 2034.

The committee has also urged the Welsh Government to clarify enforcement and complaints processes and consider longer licence periods to give businesses greater certainty.

The Stage 1 report will now be debated in the Senedd, where Members will decide whether the Bill should move to the next stage of the law-making process.