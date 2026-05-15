Senedd committees: What are they and why are they so important?

Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

The First Minister and Llywydd have been elected and the cabinet has been appointed – but there are still a few more steps before the Senedd can get back to business.

The final step before the Senedd can resume work is the establishment of the committees – but what are committees and why are they so important?

What are committees?

Committees are made up of Senedd Members from different party groups who are appointed to work together to examine the areas of law that are devolved to the Welsh Government.

The primary functions of the committees are to check and challenge the work of the Welsh Government and to scrutinise laws both before and after they are passed, proposing changes when needed.

Committees also hear from those outside of the Senedd. Members of the public, organisations, and experts are often called upon to share their perspectives or personal experiences with the committee.

Importantly, Senedd committees make sure that the work of the Welsh Government is conducted openly, ensuring that both the government and other public bodies are answerable for their actions.

Although some committee meetings are held in private, often the public are able to sit in on them.

The business committee

This committee exists to “facilitate the effective organisation of Senedd proceedings”, according to the Senedd.

Following an election, it is the first committee to be established.

Once the First Minister has elected a minister responsible for government business they must, as soon as possible, table a motion to appoint members to the business committee.

Heledd Fychan, MS for Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr, was appointed this week as both Trefnydd and chief whip, and is therefore responsible for overseeing government business in the Senedd.

Membership of the committee must include the Llywydd, who will chair proceedings, and one member from each political group with more than five Senedd Members.

The responsibilities of the business committee include deciding how many plenary meetings there will be in a week, proposing committee remits and names, and recesses.

Other committees

As soon as the business committee has been formed, it can move on to one of its primary tasks – the establishment of other committees.

The committees must cover every area where the Welsh Government and associated public bodies have responsibility.

All matters relating to the legislative competence of the Senedd, and functions of the government ministers and counsel general, must also be subject to the scrutiny of a committee.

For example, committees in the last Senedd term included the health and social care committee; the children, young people, and education committee; and the committee for the scrutiny of the First Minister.

Due to legislation passed before the election – Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act 2024, and the Senedd Cymru (Member Accountability and Elections) Act 2026 – the seventh Senedd may also be required to establish some specific new committees.

These are: a committee to review the Senedd’s new electoral arrangements; a committee to look at job-sharing for certain office holders; and a new or existing committee which considers how a code of conduct for Members should apply to their conduct during their time as a candidate at a Senedd election.

The new committees are expected to be established before Autumn 2026, according to the Senedd.