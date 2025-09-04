Senedd confirms safeguarding measures following tragic death of Hefin David

Martin Shipton

Senedd officials have said that measures are in place to offer support to politicians and employees if they are struggling with their mental health.

The tragic and wholly unexpected death of Caerphilly Labour MS Hefin David has shocked many people, including those who knew him and those who didn’t.

Dr David was found dead at his home in Nelson, in the county borough of Caerphilly, and it is understood that he took his own life. An inquest will take place next year.

His death comes nearly eight years after the death of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant, who took his own life days after his dismissal by the then First Minister Carwyn Jones following complaints made about his alleged behaviour towards a number of women. Mr Sargeant was not given details of the complaints before he died.

‘Heart breaking’

Echoing comments made by others, a political source told Nation.Cymru: “As well as the heartbreaking shock of Hefin David’s death, it is disturbing that we have now had two instances in eight years where politicians in what is quite a small institution have taken their own lives. It leaves you wondering whether there is any more that could be done to safeguard those working in the Senedd.”

We asked the Senedd Commission what measures it had in place to help individuals struggling with their mental health.

A spokesperson said: “As a Senedd community, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Hefin David.

“The Senedd Commission offers confidential, emotional and practical support addressing issues at home or at work to Members, their support staff and Commission staff. This includes a 24/7 helpline and access to counselling services.

“Members can also self-refer to the Senedd Commission’s Occupational Health Nurse who can provide further assistance.”

A number of measures to safeguard the mental health of sacked government ministers were implemented after the death of Mr Sargeant in 2017.

Recommendations

In 2019, following recommendations made by the coroner at the conclusion of an inquest, the then First Minister Mark Drakeford, promised that particular care would be taken when politicians left in circumstances likely to attract media interest, as was the case with Mr Sargeant.

Changes included making cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) available and giving ministers the chance to confidentially “declare” issues such as mental health problems in the same way that they reveal financial interests.

Mr Drakeford also committed to make sure information surrounding reshuffles was kept secret before they happened, addressing concerns raised by Mr Sargeant’s family that news of his sacking had been leaked in advance. The inquest into his death heard he had mental health issues and was vulnerable.

At the conclusion of the inquest, the coroner, John Gittins, expressed deep concern that no official arrangements were put in place to support Mr Sargeant despite the probability that Carwyn Jones knew of his vulnerability and that his sacking would cause a media storm.

Warning

Mr Gittins wrote to the Welsh Government warning there could be further deaths unless better support was put in place for high-profile figures when they were sacked.

A new section to the Welsh Government’s ministerial code called “ministers and their wellbeing” was introduced. It states: “The First Minister will ensure that the wellbeing of the minister … is fully taken into account as part of planning and preparation for reshuffles. This will include ensuring that the ministers at the time are aware of the support services which are available to them to access.

“The First Minister will ensure that information surrounding any reshuffle is kept to as tight a cohort of individuals as the First Minister thinks possible.”

Mr Drakeford said at the time that practical steps he intended to implement included producing an information pack for ministers and providing them with details of a named official in the cabinet division who would act as their liaison point for any queries or issues in relation to their departure.

He said he planned to enhance the help available for ministers, including offering access to occupational health and CBT, and set up a mentoring scheme under which new ministers could seek guidance from more experienced colleagues.

Mr Sargeant’s son, Jack, who succeeded him as the MS for Alyn and Deeside, said at the time: “As a family, we welcome the First Minister’s considered response to the coroner. It is clear to us that the current First Minister is taking his responsibility to promote and safeguard the welfare of ministers seriously and in such a way that was not in place at the time of dad’s death.”