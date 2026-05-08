Senedd Election 2026 Live

Counting has begun across Wales as Labour is predicted to lose its grip on power. Follow Nation Cymru for live updates throughout the day.

Emily Price

A Reform UK Senedd election candidate who stepped down after his colleagues raised concerns about his deeply racist social media posts has attended the vote count in Barry.

Derek Roberts was selected to stand for Reform in the Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency at the May 7 election but later stepped down citing “personal reasons”.

However, Reform sources told us the real reason the former Welsh Guard had quit was because some of his colleagues had raised concerns about the highly offensive content he was sharing online.

The posts included racist comment about migrants, Pakistanis and Muslims.

Roberts was spotted at Barry leisure Centre this morning wearing a suit and a Reform rosette overseeing the Senedd election vote count.

Nation.Cymru Staff

The results of the Senedd election are expected on Friday as counting of the ballots begins.

Wales went to the polls on Thursday (May 7) to elect a new batch of Senedd Members in a contest that could result in a dramatic shift in Welsh politics.

Labour has been the largest party at country-wide elections in Wales for more than a century and won the most seats in the Welsh Parliament since its creation more than two decades ago.

However, Plaid Cymru and Reform UK have consistently topped opinion polls during the course of the campaign, with Labour being pushed into third place.

This election differs from those in previous years, with the Senedd expanding and a new proportional voting system being used.

There are now 16 “super” constituencies in Wales, each represented by six members of the Senedd, resulting in 96 being elected, up from the previous 60.

Under the new system, the number of candidates elected from each party will be based on the percentage of votes the party received, and they will be elected in order from a list compiled by their party.

Ballot papers will be counted during the day on Friday (May 8), with the first results expected in the early afternoon and the final declarations in the evening.

This is set to be a nerve-wracking day for Baroness Eluned Morgan, the First Minister and leader of Welsh Labour, who previously admitted she could be at risk of losing her seat, but vowed to fight on.

During the campaign, Morgan sought to distance Welsh Labour from UK Labour and urged people not to use the election as a “protest vote” against Sir Keir Starmer.

Reform UK – led in Wales by Dan Thomas – alongside Plaid Cymru, has led opinion polls in Wales throughout the campaign.

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has previously said he hoped his party would “replace” Labour as the party in government and, in a social media post on polling day, said it would be an “honour” and “privilege” to serve his country.

At the close of polls on Thursday, Huw Irranca-Davies, Welsh Labour campaign chairman and Lady Morgan’s deputy, said his party faced a “tough election campaign” under “difficult circumstances”.

He added: “After many years in government in Wales, and with Labour now governing across the UK, there was always going to be a strong mood for change and frustration.

“The ongoing pressures people face from the cost of living are real and hurt deeply. We take that seriously. There were many tough messages heard on the doorstep.

“And in the days ahead, we will reflect carefully and listen with humility to what voters are telling us. There will be no dodging. No deflection. Just determination to put things right.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “As polls close across Wales tonight, Plaid Cymru thanks everyone who has taken part in this important moment for our democracy and for the future of our nation.

“We are proud of the positive and disciplined campaign we have taken to every corner of Wales.

“Throughout this election, we have heard a clear appetite for change. People want a government that will stand up for Wales and focus relentlessly on the key issues affecting their lives.

“People have told us they have been inspired by Rhun ap Iorwerth’s leadership and driven by a desire for a positive alternative to Reform UK’s chaos and division.

“The people of Wales have now voted, and we look forward to the resultson Friday with humility and with hope for the positive future Wales deserves.”