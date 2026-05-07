Senedd Election 2026: What happens next?

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Polls have now closed, and voters across Wales have had their say on who will represent them in the Senedd over the next four years.

So what happens now?

The 2026 Senedd election has been completely different to any previous Welsh election. From new constituencies to more Senedd Members, there’s been a lot to get your head around.

So here’s a guide covering everything to expect in the days following the election.

The Count

For UK General elections, votes have traditionally been counted overnight with the results being announced in the early hours of the morning.

But votes at the 2026 Senedd election will be counted in the daytime on the day after the poll following a direction by the Electoral Management Board.

Wales’ returning officers – the people in charge of running elections – have been instructed that all counts must begin no earlier than 9am but no later than 11am on Friday May 8.

The counts are managed locally and as such the results for each area will be announced at different times – likely throughout the day.

The idea behind the change is that a daytime count will allow more people to stay up to date with developments as the results are declared, encouraging greater engagement in Welsh politics.

There was also a daytime count following the last Senedd election in 2021, while the same happened at the 2022 council elections and 2024 police and crime commissioner election.

Oath-Taking

All Senedd Members (MSs) must take the oath of allegiance to the monarch, or corresponding affirmation, in the days following the election.

Until they have taken an oath or affirmation, MSs are only permitted to take part in the election of the presiding officer and deputy presiding officer. They are not allowed to undertake any other activities as MSs prior to the oath-taking.

MSs will take their oaths between Friday May 8 and early next week. To do this, they will attend ceremony events in the Senedd building in Cardiff Bay, or the north Wales office in Llandudno Junction. They may also take their oath online via a video link.

Once they have taken their oath or affirmation, MSs can access resources allowing staff of returning members to get back to work, and enabling new members to take on staff.

When does the Senedd get back to work?

The simple answer is – we’re not sure yet.

The first plenary meeting – the meeting of all members in the Siamber – the Senedd’s debating chamber – must take place within 14 days of the election (May 28).

The incumbent presiding officer – also known as the Llywydd, continues to hold office until a new presiding officer is elected. The current Llywydd is Elin Jones who, alongside the political groups, will decide the date and time of the first plenary meeting.

Similarly to the speaker of the house in Westminster, the Llywydd is responsible for chairing plenary meetings and keeping order in the Siambr.

During its first meeting, the Senedd must elect a new Llywydd and deputy Llywydd.

Either the Llywydd or deputy Llywydd must be from a political group which has an executive role (i.e. in government) and the other must be from a political group which does not have an executive role.

This means if the Llywydd is from a political group in government, the deputy Llywydd must be from a political group which is not in government.

Most importantly, they cannot both be from the same political group.

The Senedd must also nominate an MS to be appointed First Minister, but this can take slightly longer.

Members must choose a First Minister within 28 days of a Senedd election – for 2026 this means by June 3 – otherwise the Senedd is dissolved and another election will be called.

Typically this happens in the first plenary meeting after the election, but could take place in any meeting prior to the establishment of the business committee, subject to Senedd agreement.

Any MS can nominate another and MSs may nominate themselves – but typically party leaders are nominated.

If only one member is nominated, that person becomes the Senedd’s “nominee” for First Minister.

If more than one MS is put forward, MSs are then asked to vote for their preferred nominee by roll call in alphabetical order. The Llywydd and Deputy Llywydd cannot vote.

If more than two members receive a nomination, the Llywydd will still ask members to vote by roll call for their preferred candidate – but a candidate must get more votes than are cast for all the other candidates combined to become the nominee.

If no candidate achieves this, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated and another vote occurs. This will continue until one candidate receives more votes than the total cast for the other candidates.

Once a nominee has been chosen, the Llywydd will recommend to the King that the member be appointed as First Minister.

Cabinet secretaries

The new First Minister, once appointed, will then choose up to 17 cabinet secretaries and ministers to form the Welsh Government.

As soon as the Llywydd and Welsh Government are established, the business committee can be formed.

Usually composed of members from each of the political groups and chaired by the Llywydd, the business committee decides how Senedd business should be organised. It controls items such as plenary debates and First Minister’s Questions.

The business committee will then propose committees for the new Senedd to be agreed by members during plenary.

The final appointments in the new Senedd are the Senedd commissioners.

Responsible for the day-to-day running of the Senedd, the Senedd Commission is composed the Llywydd and four other members.

The official opening of the Senedd following the election will be marked by a visit from King Charles III and other members of the Royal family.