Senedd election marks ‘pivotal opportunity to deliver fairer, greener Wales’

A collective of organisations from across Wales championing urgent action to tackle the climate crisis has said Plaid Cymru’s victory in the Senedd election provides a pivotal opportunity.

Climate Cymru urged the new Welsh government to tackle the cost of living crisis while accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more resilient economy.

But a vocal Reform opposition and mounting fiscal pressures means, according to the collective, delivering on this vision will require urgent action, political courage and collaboration.

Bethan Sayed, Head of Politics at Climate Cymru, said: “Wales has chosen a future rooted in fairness, community and stability, but that future must now be delivered and defended.

“This result signals that people across Wales are backing practical solutions that lower bills, strengthen local economies and protect against the growing impacts of climate change.

“At a time when families are under intense financial strain, action on energy and nature is not optional; it is central to easing the cost of living.

“Warmer homes, affordable homegrown energy and a healthier natural environment are not abstract ambitions. They are essential tools to bring down household costs, keep wealth within Welsh communities, and build resilience in uncertain times. But this opportunity will be judged on delivery.”

Stan Townsend, Head of Policy at Climate Cymru, added: “This result shows that people in Wales don’t want to abandon action on climate and nature, ignore what is causing instability, and go backwards.

“They’ve seen their energy bills go up, and they know that’s been driven by global fossil fuel crises. They want to see investment in our own clean energy here at home.

“In the valleys, where I come from, we are still living with the legacy of an unfair economic transition away from coal. Wales has to learn from past mistakes, and let our history guide us to do things differently.

“That means building an economy where wealth stays in our communities, where people have a real say in the changes happening around them, and where we protect what we pass on to our children.”

More information about Climate Cymru is available on their site.