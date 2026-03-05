Senedd faces renewed calls to strengthen complaints system

A Senedd Committee has called for a strengthened and more independent complaints process to be introduced at the Welsh Parliament.

A report by the Standards of Conduct Committee into the process for making a complaint about bullying and sexual harassment has made 20 recommendations aimed at helping to make sure anyone who makes a complaint can have confidence that it will be handled appropriately.

In doing so, the Committee recognises the significant challenges faced by anyone raising concerns about bullying, harassment or inappropriate behaviour.

Power imbalances, often present in such situations, can be amplified in political settings. The Committee reaffirms that those who come forward deserve clear, accessible support and must have full confidence that their concerns will be handled with independence, expertise and empathy.

The report stresses that this work goes beyond solely addressing severe incidents; it must also acknowledge and respond to everyday interactions that may leave individuals feeling uncomfortable. Ensuring these experiences are validated is essential in creating a workplace where raising concerns is seen as both meaningful and worthwhile.

While the report outlines areas for longer-term development it also sets out practical steps that can be taken now. These include measures to strengthen independence in the system and enhance specialist expertise, supporting the Committee’s broader work on robust and effective accountability for individual Members.

It also proposes the appointment of lay members sitting alongside Members of the Senedd in considering reports, or sub-committees formed of only lay members to consider reports made by staff employed by Members.

Chair of the Senedd’s Standards of Conduct Committee, Hannah Blythyn MS, said:“There should and can be zero tolerance of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviours and to do this means having both appropriate support and sanctions in place.

“People need to feel that raising concerns is worthwhile, and that their experiences—especially the everyday interactions that may make someone uncomfortable—are recognised, understood and acted upon.

“The reflections and recommendations in this report are part of an ongoing process aimed at enhancing the Senedd Standards landscape and ensuring greater trust, transparency and support in that system and our Senedd.

“What we heard consistently through this inquiry was the need for greater support and independence in the system. In response, we are recommending immediate steps that can be implemented to strengthen independence and enhance expertise – continuing the Committee’s wider work on ensuring strong and effective mechanisms for individual member accountability.”

More independence in the system

Lay members have been used by other Parliaments to address the issue caused by complaints about Members being decided by their own peers. The Committee recommends that the Senedd sets a clear selection criteria to maximise the expertise of lay members – prioritising experience in dignity and respect, workplace culture and complaint handling.

This recommendation balances the important scrutiny role of Members with the concerns in relation to complaints from support staff about the Members that employ them by proposing a sub-Committee of solely lay members for that type of complaint.

The report also recommends the appointment of a ‘guardian’ who is empowered to raise dignity and respect concerns at the highest levels of the Senedd’s administration, an anonymous complaint reporting tool and the re-establishment of a helpline offering support and advice.