Senedd ‘fobbed off’ by ministers on homelessness crisis

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

A former minister has accused the Welsh Government of having “fobbed off” a Senedd committee with a “weak” response to a damning report on homelessness.

Labour’s Lee Waters criticised ministers’ response to an inquiry which heard some frontline staff providing “life-saving” housing support are themselves at risk of becoming homeless.

Referring to a letter first minister Eluned Morgan penned calling for fewer recommendations, he explained the Senedd’s housing committee was ahead of the game – making only three.

“I think she’s bang on the money,” he said, but he described ministers’ formal response – with one recommendation accepted in full and the others in principle – as “pretty weak”.

Mr Waters criticised ministers’ response to “pretty uncontroversial” calls for the Welsh Government to take a more assertive role to foster collaboration and good practice.

He told the Senedd: “This committee has made that recommendation, we’ve listened to the first minister in prioritising those recommendations and we’ve been fobbed off.”

‘Systemic problem’

Mr Waters accused the Welsh Government of failing to lead – arguing its role is to provide direction rather than sit back, sign cheques for councils and “hope good things happen”.

In a meeting of the Senedd’s legislation committee last month, his Labour colleague Alun Davies was critical of ministers’ “confused approach” on housing. Mr Davies, himself a former housing minister, warned of a “systemic problem” in the department.

Leading Wednesday’s (October 8) debate on housing support, John Griffiths expressed concerns about evidence of stress, burnout and low pay leading to a workforce crisis.

Mr Griffiths, who chairs the housing committee, said: “We were particularly struck by powerful evidence that some people working in the sector are themselves at risk of homelessness. This is clearly unacceptable.”

The Labour politician stressed: “The workforce plays a critical role in supporting vulnerable people to live independently. Their work is vital and, in some cases, life-saving.”

Mr Griffiths, who will stand down in May having represented Newport East since 1999, urged the Welsh Government to prioritise the housing support grant in its forthcoming budget.

‘Bedrock’

The Conservatives’ Joel James called for a longer-term funding model to put the sector on a sustainable footing, describing current arrangements as disjointed and not fit for purpose.

Plaid Cymru’s Siân Gwenllian warned ministers’ housing strategy had “entirely failed to comprehend the scale of the crisis”. She told the Senedd a severe lack of social housing is the root cause, forcing vulnerable households to turn to the private rented sector.

Jayne Bryant, Wales’ housing secretary, pointed to the “landmark” homelessness bill introduced in May as a sign of the Welsh Government’s commitment.

She said almost £240m has been invested in homelessness prevention this year, with a £21m uplift to the housing support grant helping the sector pay the real living wage.

“I take on board my colleague Lee Waters’ point,” she said.

Joining the chamber in praising the workforce, Ms Bryant told the Senedd: “The bedrock of all our work is, of course, the homelessness and housing support workforce who deliver those vital support services funded by the grant.”