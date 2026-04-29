Senedd hopeful runs campaign as superhero to raise long Covid awareness

A Senedd candidate is campaigning for the Welsh Parliament in a jumpsuit and red and black mask as Welsh Pool.

The character, inspired by the Marvel Comics superhero Deadpool played by Canadian actor, and Wrexham Football Club co-owner, Ryan Reynolds, was first adopted by long-covid campaigner Gareth Evans when the most recent film in the franchise was released.

The accountant was struck down with “nasty” Covid symptoms in April 2020 just three weeks after the lockdown was put in place and after isolating at home his condition worsened to the point he needed to attend hospital two and a half months later. Despite testing negative for Covid he was left in a weakened state “and could barely walk”.

Mr Evans’ health has slowly recovered over the past six years, with “lingering symptoms” during which time he has taken on campaigning for research into the condition and supporting others.

As a result the Cwmbran resident, who is known as Yanto, has put himself forward as an independent candidate for the Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency at the Senedd election, but rather than stand under his own name will appear on the ballot paper as Welsh Pool.

He said: “About two years ago I had physically recovered enough to run the Cardiff Half Marathon, and it was about the time the last Deadpool film came out, and I ran it dressed as Welsh Pool only purely to raise awareness and that’s why I’m now running for the Senedd.”

The would-be politician has literally hit the campaign trail running: “I’ve been to the Severn Bridge Park Run in Chepstow with a loudspeaker on my back and a big banner saying vote for Welsh Pool.”

The former triathlete said he hasn’t made a full recovery, and only works part-time, alongside his campaigning for the Long Covid Support charity, and documents his running on a You Tube channel which he hopes will inspire others.

“I can run again, albeit very slowly, while some people with long covid are still bed bound or house bound six years on and others may be able to work part time and go to the shops but still have to manage lingering symptoms.”

By adopting the character of the Marvel anti-hero, with a nod to Wales, the candidate hopes for a platform to highlight long covid, its continued impact on the health of individuals and the NHS, and the continued risk of the virus.

“I will try to use any leverage I can to raise awareness. I’m pretty realistic about my chances but I’ve been invited to a number of hustings and will be sat alongside some politicians who will be elected and I want to raise awarness and work with them and support those affected.”

Welsh Pool is one of two independent candidates standing in Sir Fynwy Torfaen with the other being Owen Lewis who also stood, in Monmouthshire, at the 2024 general election when he finished seventh, of nine candidates, with 457 votes.

He was praised at the election count by victorious Labour candidate Catherine Fookes for his campaign. Mr Lewis had been campaigning to reopen a day centre for adults with learning disabilities in Abergavenny.

The Abergavenny resident said he’s put his name forward again as he believes issues have been overlooked by the main parties: “Since the last election I’ve not seen much positive progress on the things I was fighting for or the change that Labour said there would be, so I thought it would be good to stand again and keep fighting my cause and pushing things like health and social care.

“I really do think we need better services for vulnerable adults, which is my main focus though other things are also important, and I’ve read the manifestos and the parties are not talking about people with learning disabilities.”

Mr Lewis said he hoped standing will encourage conversations between various interest groups and encourage the government and Senedd to respond to them.

As well as two independent candidates the Open Party, which supports independents to stand, is backing Joseph John Nicholson and David Carl Atkins in the constituency while in addition to Labour, the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and the Green Party centre right Welsh nationalists Gwlad and the socially conservative Heritage Party have nominated candidates.