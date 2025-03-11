Senedd in uproar as First Minister asked to describe what a woman is

Emily Price

The leader of the Senedd Conservatives has been accused of creating divisions and engaging in culture wars after he asked the First Minister to describe the “definition of a woman”.

The question from Welsh Tory leader Darren Millar came during FMQs on Tuesday (March 11) as the Senedd celebrated International Women’s Day which took place at the weekend.

Mr Millar said his Tory colleague Laura Anne Jones had tabled a similar question several months ago but hadn’t received an answer.

His line of questioning was greeted by groans from the Chamber as Baroness Eluned Morgan hit back saying that on a day to mark the celebration of women, she would would not engage in a “culture war”.

Rights

The leader of the Senedd Tories accused the FM of deliberately choosing not to answer the question.

He said: “It’s important that everybody understands that a woman is an adult human female so that we can protect women’s rights and ensure that women here in Wales flourish .”

Mr Millar called for sporting bodies in receipt of Welsh Government funds to be required to commit to “sex based categories” so that “women are not required to compete against biological males”.

The First Minister said the leader of the opposition hadn’t learned anything since the general election which saw all of Wales’ Conservative MPs wiped out.

Wipe out

She said: “What people care about is the economy, they care about the NHS, they care about housing, they care about education, they care about connecting communities.

“These are all the things that I am absolutely focused on and I am not playing games with you or culture wars because actually the people Wales are not interested in that.”

Heckling could be heard in the Chamber as Mr Millar responded saying he was a “pro-women’s rights potential First Minister”.

A backbencher could be heard telling Mr Millar to, “look around you, you’re on your own with this one.”

The Welsh Tory leader pressed the First Minister again saying: “We know that violence against women and girls has been soaring since the pandemic, and we know that most of the perpetrators are male.

“So, do you agree with me, First Minister, that the Welsh Government has a duty to ensure that all women in Wales should have access to safe single-sex spaces, including public toilets, leisure centre changing rooms, women’s refuges and hospital wards?”

Through the noise of further calling out from MSs, Eluned Morgan said she would “focus on the things that women really care about”.

Efforts

She said: “What they care about is feeling safe, is making sure that they have their rights, that their children are able to flourish, and that’s why this is a Government that, for years, has been focused on the things that really matter to women.

“The fact that we’ve given huge increases in childcare, for example, which you voted against, and you voted against, by the way.

“It’s really important for us to recognise that those are the things that people care about.”

Mr Millar’s gender query comes several weeks after his predecessor, Andrew RT Davies, attempted to table a similar question which read: “How many genders does the Welsh Government recognise?”.

The question was thrown out by the tabling office because it failed to comply with Senedd guidelines which state that a question should not out forward a particular point of view.

Commenting after FMQs, Mr Millar said the First Minister’s “inability to define what a woman is” undermines efforts to safeguard and advance women’s rights in Wales.

He said: “Women’s sports are in urgent need of action to protect fairness and encourage participation. Biological males who have gone through puberty have clear physical advantages, which is why sex-based categories in sport are essential to maintain fairness and integrity.

“This is about fairness and equality, Wales should be an inclusive society but that doesn’t mean we should ride roughshod over the hard-won rights of women and girls in Wales.”

