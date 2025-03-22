Senedd launches cross-party group with a ‘European mission’

A Cross-Party Group for Europe has been established in the Senedd including MSs for Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats.

The new group will act as a forum, promoting issues of common interest about Wales’ position in Europe.

Wales for Europe (WfE), an independent cross-party and non-party organisation seeking to “promote friendship and collaboration between Wales and our European neighbours” will act as Secretariat of the group.

Cooperation

The Chair of WfE, Dr. Charles Smith, said: “As a cross-party organisation dedicated to European cooperation, we are pleased to assist this new Cross-Party Group in its mission of raising awareness, influencing policy and facilitating debate.”

‘The success of our directors and our Senedd colleagues in setting this up mirrors a similar project at Westminster where our sister organisation, the European Movement UK is working with the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Europe.”

European Movement UK and WfE launched their strategic partnership in October 2021, with WfE given 6 seats on the former’s National Council.

Opportunities

WfE President Anthony Slaughter said: “European integration and devolution go hand in hand…

‘It is essential that as a devolved democracy, Wales should play as much a part in Europe-wide activities as any other region or devolved historic nation across the continent, including trade, cultural links, education and environmental protection.

‘In these issue areas our problems do not stop at national boundaries, and neither should our opportunities.”

Installed as Chair of the CPG at its inaugural meeting, Mick Antoniw MS stated: “As has been said by our First Minister, Wales is and always will be a European nation.

‘The CPG will provide a platform for research into and reflection on the economic, social and political costs of non-membership of the EU, but it will also work positively to encourage a new vision of Wales, along with the rest of the UK, re-appraising its relationship with the EU, working towards re-joining the single market and customs union, and ultimately returning to the EU itself.”

‘Peace project’

CPG Vice-Chair, Adam Price MS, said: “In the final analysis, the EU is not just a source of aid, nor even just trade. It is a peace project, which in today’s circumstances is as necessary as it ever was.

‘The history, economy, and society of Wales, including its language and culture, means that the Senedd is well placed to contribute to the debate, and the CPG meetings will play a vital part in this ongoing work.”

In October 2021, Wales’ then-counsel general, Mick Antoniw, stated that the Senedd has “no internal central mechanism for monitoring changes in EU law” despite Welsh government aims to align with Europe and improve on EU standards.

Earlier this month, four committees conducting an implementation review of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) evidenced support for greater Wales-EU alignment.

