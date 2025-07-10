Senedd launches inquiry into the future of general practice in Wales

The Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee has launched a major inquiry into the growing crisis facing General Practice (GP) services in Wales.

The probe will aim to deliver practical recommendations to the Welsh Government to secure the future of GP services.

Key evidence sessions will begin on Thursday (July 10) bringing together members of the general practice workforce from across Wales to hear directly about their experiences.

A panel of professionals will give evidence to the committee in a public session this afternoon at 12:15pm, shown live on Senedd.tv.

Concerns

The experiences of GPs, a practice nurse, and practice manager have also been captured in a video to provide first-hand accounts of the key concerns.

This includes fears about the funding model, workforce recruitment and retention, and the impact of negative public and political discourse on morale and patient care.

Dr James Pink, a GP partner, explains how flaws in the funding model is damaging services.

He said: “It doesn’t really work in Wales, it means we’ve got a problem in this area where we are the lowest funded health board in the whole of the UK.

“Clearly our patients are the main people who are most impacted.”

Dr Meilyr Gruffudd warns an increased workload is placing an unbearable pressure on GPs in Wales.

He said: “I often work in the evening and on days off. Being able to recruit more staff would help – but we can’t afford to employ them.

“The increase in the National Insurance payment is equivalent to the salary of one staff member.”

Morale

John Williams, a practice manager and partner, says a negative narrative is damaging morale and staff and patient relations.

He said: “There is an unfortunate narrative that GPs are not seeing patients.

“It impacts staff retention, recruitment and morale, but also lowers patients expectations and makes relationships difficult.”

Nia Boughton is a consultant nurse for primary care.

Among her priorities is urgent recruitment for a workforce that is nearing retirement.

She said: “I’d like to see investment in the workforce in primary care nursing. 50% of our workforce is over the age of 55.

“If we don’t act quickly now we face a catastrophe.”

Vital

More comments will be documented in a video on the Senedd website, along with more information about the committee’s work.

Chair of the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee, Peter Fox said: “We are embarking on a vital inquiry to uncover the root causes of the pressures facing our GP services.

“From the video evidence already submitted, it’s clear that the service is under significant pressure, leaving us in no doubt about the importance of this inquiry.

“We know the frustrations felt in communities across Wales, and we are determined to listen, scrutinise government action, and recommend solutions that must be acted on without delay.

“We’re grateful to the many healthcare professionals joining us today. Their evidence will be central to this inquiry, which will be our priority throughout the Senedd’s autumn term.’

More evidence sessions with Health Boards, patient representatives and other stakeholders will proceed from September onwards.

Evidence gathered will be put to the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Jeremy Miles, when he faces committee scrutiny before the inquiry reaches its conclusion.

A report containing the committee’s recommendations will be published and presented to the Welsh Government for a response, ahead of a debate in the Senedd.

