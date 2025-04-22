Senedd Member facing illegal gambling trial announces he won’t stand for re-election

Martin Shipton

A Member of the Senedd who is facing a criminal charge after betting on the date of last year’s general election has announced that he won’t be standing for re-election next May.

Russell George, who represents Montgomeryshire, was selected earlier this month by the Welsh Conservatives to stand in the new “mega-constituency” of Gwynedd Maldwyn.

But days later he was one of 15 individuals charged with betting offences by the Gambling Commission. He was immediately suspended by the Conservative Party.

‘Shocked’

In a statement, Mr George, who has represented Montgomeryshire since 2011, said: “I was shocked and surprised to have been informed by the Gambling Commission that I am facing charges for cheating.

“To be clear, I have never cheated. However, given the Gambling Commission’s decision, and my understanding of what will follow, this is likely to be a lengthy process that may not be resolved by May 2026.

“In the circumstances, I feel I have no alternative but to withdraw my candidacy for next year’s Senedd election so that I can focus on fighting to clear my name. I will of course continue to serve the people of Montgomeryshire to the very best of my ability.

“I am grateful for the many messages of support that I have received in recent days, particularly from constituents.”

‘A neutral act’

Welsh Conservative Senedd group leader Darren Millar said the suspension of Mr George was “a neutral act pending the outcome of the justice process”. He was subsequently removed from membership of Senedd committees, including the Health and Social Care Committee, which he chaired. He continues to sit in the Senedd as an Independent MS.

As well as Mr George, the former Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire Craig Williams was among those charged, as was the director of the Welsh Conservatives, Tom James.

The Gambling Commission launched an investigation last year following bets placed on the timing of the 2024 general election.

The commission said the investigation focussed on individuals “suspected of using confidential information – specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date – to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets”.

Integrity

Responding to the charges,, a Conservative spokesperson said the party “believes that those working in politics must act with integrity.

“Current members of staff who have been charged are being suspended with immediate effect.

“These incidents took place in May last year. Our party is now under new leadership and we are cooperating fully with the Gambling Commission to ensure that their investigation can conclude swiftly and transparently.”

Bernard Gentry, chairman of the Welsh Conservatives, told BBC Wales: “It’s disappointing that these individuals have been charged. But we need to wait for the result of the court case before passing judgement.”

The Gambling Commission said the 15 people have been charged under section 42 of the Gambling Act and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 13 June.

Those found guilty of an offence under section 42 could face a fine or a jail term of up to two years.

Autumn poll

On May 22 2024, the then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the general election would be held on July 4 that year – a decision that overturned expectations of an autumn poll.

In early June 2024, it was reported that Mr Williams had placed a bet on the date of the general election. Approached by the BBC at the time, he said he had “clearly made a huge error of judgement that’s for sure and I apologise”.

Mr Williams refused to comment on whether he knew about the election date when he placed the wager saying it would not be “appropriate” while the Gambling Commission was investigating. Following the commission’s decision to launch an investigation, the Conservative Party pulled its support for him.

Mr Williams lost the expanded seat of Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr to Labour’s Steve Witherden, coming third behind the candidate for Reform UK.

