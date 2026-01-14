Senedd Member raises concerns over ‘vulnerable citizens’ left in unsuitable housing

Ella Groves

A Member of the Senedd has raised concerns on behalf of her constituents over the “shoddy” work completed by Consumer Energy Services contractors which has left many in cold and unsuitable homes.

Sioned Williams MS, Plaid Cymru Member of Senedd for South Wales West has raised questions about the wider implications of Consumer Energy Services (CES) ceasing trading.

On Friday 9 January it was announced that nearly 300 jobs would be lost at CES, citing the scrapping of the UK Government’s ECO4 funding scheme.

The scheme allowed eligible households to apply for grants for help with home improvements to improve energy efficiency.

Ms Williams has shared that she has been contacted by constituents expressing fears about the quality of work undertaken by contractors on behalf of CES.

Many of those left with unfinished or poor quality work are likely to be elderly or vulnerable, and Ms Williams has raised concerns about potential recourse for those affected.

Ms Williams said: “The recent news that Consumer Energy Services has ceased trading has sent shockwaves around the region I represent: initially in terms of the job losses at Llansamlet and the impact on the vital work to reduce fuel poverty in Wales, but now it’s becoming apparent that many have been left suffering from shoddy work at the hands of contractors operating on behalf of CES, with little clue as to how this will be resolved.”

She also questioned the sincerity of the Labour Government in its actions towards Wales.

She said: “There are also serious questions to be raised about whether this Labour UK Government is really acting in the best interests of Wales.

“Wales has some of the oldest, coldest and leakiest housing stock in Europe, and it’s concerning that this funding stream, which was greater than the Welsh Government’s own Warm Homes Scheme, has been scrapped with no replacement to date.

“There are also serious questions around the way this scheme was overseen and my Plaid Cymru colleague Liz Saville Roberts MP has rightly raised concerns over reports that CES recorded pre-tax profits of £35.3 million on a turnover of £81.1 million in 2024, even as many customers were struggling with shoddy workmanship and unresolved faults.

“Meanwhile there are people in Wales, like my constituents, who are left with homes in a worse state than before they applied for an ECO4 grant, with serious concerns as to lack of recourse. And remember that some of these are our most vulnerable citizens, already in fuel poverty.”

Ms Williams called on the Welsh Labour Government to undertake an urgent review of the effectiveness of their own Warm Homes programme.

She said: “While the ECO4 scheme is not within the remit of the Labour Welsh Government, their work to reduce fuel poverty is most certainly impacted by the removal of this scheme by their Labour colleagues in London.

“However, when I asked the Welsh Government about this following the announcement in the UK Budget, they were unable to confirm whether an impact assessment had even been carried out.

“It is imperative that Welsh Government now review the effectiveness of their own Warm Homes programme, because the real fear is that this matter is a serious blow to ensuring warmer and more efficient homes in Wales, right in the middle of a very cold winter.”

A spokesperson for the UK Government Department for Energy, Security, and Net Zero said: “The ECO and GBIS schemes were not delivering value for money. We are instead investing an additional £1.5 billion into our Warm Homes Plan, taking it to nearly £15 billion – the biggest ever public investment to upgrade homes and tackle fuel poverty.

“We are doubling down on support for home upgrades and will set out our plans to help households, and support thousands more clean energy jobs.”

The Welsh Government declined to comment.