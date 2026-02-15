Senedd member welcomes pause in contentious coastal road scheme

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

A local Senedd Member has welcomed the decision taken by the council’s cabinet to pause its proposed road‑realignment scheme in a flood-hit village.

Newgale was hit hard by flooding following storms in early 2014 storms, and later by Storm Dennis in 2020.

A public consultation – through agent AtkinsRéalis – was launched last year ahead of a formal council application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for Phase 1 of the Newgale Coastal Adaptation Project, which would see the development of a new inland section of road with bridge over Brandy Brook some 2.3km inland, to replace the coastal section of A487 at Newgale that will be closed.

Varied claims have been made about the cost of this scheme, from £20m upwards, some even saying it could cost as much as £60m, with millions spent on consultation fees to date.

An alternative, cheaper, scheme had been proposed by STUN – Stand Up for Newgale, proposing a section of the shingle bank at Newgale be realigned 10-12 metres seaward leaving an over-wash barrier between it and the A487 to capture any pebbles and sea water.

At the February meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, in a report presented by Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett, members received an update on the scheme, which included options of a formal submission, abandoning it, and the favoured option of putting it on hold for a period of between 18 and 24 months.

The option recommended, and later backed by members, was: “Acknowledge that the scheme is required to be delivered, in light of climate change, the work undertaken to date and the results of the WG Roads Review and Pre Application Consultation. “However, taking into account the current financial climate and the immediate risk to the A487; pause the scheme prior to submitting planning application, and review the position in the next 18- 24 months.”

It also recommended maintain surveys of the scheme “with a view of future progression of the scheme to planning application as the scheme is required in the long term,” along with reviewing “options available for short term improvements, including passing places and signage, to the division route implemented during road closures as a result of storm/ flooding impacts at Newgale through the Regional Transport Plan Funding,” and to “continue to review external funding options to support the delivery of the construction phase of the project”.

Senedd Member Paul Davies, who has supported the alternative proposals, said he was pleased that the Cabinet had halted its plans and urged the authority to give full consideration to the alternative community‑led scheme.

Mr Davies said: “Coastal erosion in Newgale has been a longstanding issue, and it’s crucial that any response is both effective and proportionate. The community has developed its own Newgale Beach Access and Shingle Bank Realignment Scheme which offers a less invasive approach that would significantly reduce costs for the council and local taxpayers.”

“Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet is right to stop its own scheme from going ahead and I now urge the Council to consider the community’s proposal, which strikes a far better balance between environmental protection, financial responsibility and the needs of local residents.”