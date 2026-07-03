Senedd members call for better recognition of the impact of trauma in childhood

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

A Senedd Member who lost her birth mother at just three weeks old has spoken about her childhood experiences during a debate on the lasting impact of adverse childhood experiences.

Reform’s Sarah Cooper-Lesadd discussed her adoption in a debate tabled by Plaid Cymru’s Beca Brown, with the Senedd hearing calls for a ‘trauma-informed’ approach to services.

The debate called on the Senedd to “recognise the profound and lasting impact of trauma on individuals throughout their lives.”

Ms Cooper Lesadd said: “My story did not start with adoption. It began with loss.

“My birth mother died when I was three-weeks-old. She had postnatal psychosis, a severe, frightening and treatable condition, and she did not get the help she needed in time.

“Today, with her history known, she might have been seen before crisis ever came, supported through pregnancy, monitored in the weeks that followed, kept safe.

“She fell through every gap the system had, and the highest price was paid by her and by a three-week-old baby, me, who entered care because the mother who loved her could not be saved.”

The Pen y Bont Bro Morgannwg MS continued: “My birth father took me in for a time, and then he gave me up too. So, before I was old enough to understand the world, I’d already been let go of twice.”

“I was not told how she died until I was ten. People sometimes assume you cannot grieve someone you never really knew. You can. You mourn not who they were, but everything you never got to be.

“I have grieved my mother my entire life. I have two photographs, and never once heard her voice.”

Ms Cooper-Lesadd told the Siambr that she comes to this debate not from reading policy papers or briefings but as “the child in the file, the case number, the placement”.

Discussing the importance of support for care-experienced children, she said: “The difference between a care-experienced child who thrives and the one who does not is rarely talent, and never worth.

“It is about whether someone in the system chooses to see them. And this is what trauma-informed practice means – not a slogan, not a toolkit gathering dust, but a culture in which the midwife, the teacher, the nurse, the social worker are equipped to see the person, not just the case.”

Ms Cooper-Lesadd called for three things; for trauma-informed training to be standard for professionals on the frontline; for individuals to have to tell their story only once not to “relive the worst of their life at every new desk”; and for recognition that trauma does not end at 18.

Concluding her statement, she said: “If my being here means anything, let it mean this – that we build a Wales that sees a struggling mother and the frightened child before it is too late. That Wales might have saved her.”

During the debate, the Senedd Commission – the body responsible for the Senedd’s property staff, and MS support services – faced calls to “adopt trauma-informed approaches across all Senedd activities and services” and to “promote approaches that place individuals at the centre of services”.

‘A village’



The debate was opened by Beca Brown who told the Siambr “far too many people” are living with complex trauma that is often related to adverse childhood experiences (ACE).

ACEs are associated with an increased risk of poorer mental and physical health, an increased risk of substance misuse, and an increased likelihood of suffering from chronic conditions in later life.

Ms Brown noted the importance of a secure home for all, reciting the words of Shelter Cymru – ‘A home is everything’.

Yet, she told her colleagues how being homeless, or experiencing housing insecurity, is often overlooked as an adverse childhood experience.

She said: “A home is essential for a child to feel safe. It’s more than just bricks and mortar, and it’s at home that a child learns to relax and to close the door on the troubles of the world.

“When that foundation is not available to a child, temporary accommodation can create, exacerbate and perpetuate trauma.”

The Plaid Cymru MS went on to discuss the rates of child sexual abuse, noting that an estimated 25,000 children and young people are sexually abused in Wales each year.

Ms Brown shared the story of Venus, who was referred to the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre North Wales by Sussex Police during an investigation into prolonged childhood sexual abuse.

Ms Brown shared Venus’ own words about her experience: “’I never felt like I wasn’t believed. I was always treated with respect, and my experiences were never referred to as allegations before the trial.

“The support I received was centred on me and the feelings I was experiencing, rather than trying to fit me into labels or clinical models.

“Their trauma-informed approach meant they recognised how trauma can affect trust, communication, emotions and day-to-day life. It helped me understand myself better.’

“They worked at my pace and I felt understood as a person, rather than defined by something that had happened to me.”

Venus emphasised the importance of a “safe, non-judgemental space” in her recovery, as well as the knowledge that the support wouldn’t end abruptly.

She said: “Knowing there was continuity and that I wouldn’t suddenly be discharged gave me a sense of security and stability – an important part of my recovery.”

Ms Brown called for the Welsh Government to commit to “supporting positive childhood experiences and prioritise opportunities for trusting, therapeutic relationships”.

She continued: “We could embed relational health across Welsh Government and public services, ensure trauma-informed practice prioritises positive relationships, strengths and collaboration with people, rather than transactional or process-driven services.

“We can invest in prevention by promoting positive childhood experiences, PCEs, create policies that strengthen parent-child relationships, therapeutic relationships and family strengths, and recognise the impact of poverty on relational health.”



‘Incalculable’

Highlighting the importance of treating others with “kindness and empathy”, Labour’s Lynne Neagle drew attention to the benefits of trauma-informed practices in schools.

Discussing her visit to Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni last year, Ms Neagle noted children at the school are met off the bus each morning by staff – an example of the trauma-informed practices in place there.

She said: “The purpose of that is so that those young people know there is always an adult keeping them in mind, and the power of that, especially to a child who doesn’t have strong relationships at home, is incalculable.”

The former education minister told the Siambr that one of the last things she did as minister was to announce new funding for additional mental health and wellbeing support in schools, as well as new funding to develop the introduction of trauma-informed practice in schools.

She called on the new Plaid government to ensure those initiatives continue, adding: “I think there is consensus around supporting our young people with strong relational practice, and I hope that, regardless of political differences, we can all agree on that.”

‘Significant uncertainty’

Sam Rowlands, the Conservative spokesperson for families, spoke of the importance of funding for organisations supporting those living with trauma.

Mr Rowlands shared his experience meeting Stepping Stones – a charity supporting adult survivors of child sexual abuse in his Fflint Wrecsam constituency.

He said one issue the charity raised with him was that it operates with “significant uncertainty” due to much of their funding being allocated on an annual basis.

Mr Rowlands said: “I appreciate that public finances are under pressure, but organisations delivering essential trauma-informed services should not have to spend so much time worrying about whether they will still exist the following year.

“As I say, the people who require that support need to know that services are there into the future as well.”

He called on the cabinet minister for social justice and equality to consider “whether longer term funding arrangements could be introduced for charities”.

He added: “If we’re serious about supporting people who’ve gone through these adverse childhood experiences, we must be serious about providing that sustainable support for the organisations doing this work day-in and day-out.”

‘Quite clear’

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said it is “quite clear” action must be taken on adverse childhood experiences – and said preventing ACEs is “not only critical to the health and wellbeing of individuals, it’s crucial to the wellbeing of our nation”.

Ms Williams, who is also social justice and equality minister, continued: “The cost of not doing so impacts not only the individual in terms of the lost opportunity to enjoy a long, happy, healthy and productive life, but is also felt by families, communities, public services, and our economy.

“One study that looked at the financial cost of ACEs in England and Wales estimated that the annual costs were nearly £43 billion, equivalent to around £1,800 per household per annum. So, as well as a moral obligation, we have an economic imperative to act on ACEs.”

Ms Williams pointed to Plaid’s early years programmes, which aim to identify and prevent adverse childhood experiences early and offer timely support.

She recognised the importance of “taking a cross-Government, system-wide, holistic approach to tackling childhood adversity and trauma, guided by the evidence and best practice.”

Concluding her response she added: “A commitment to working in an ACE and trauma-informed way is already embedded within Welsh Government policies, programmes and strategies, but I will continue to encourage and push for this as new policies and programmes are developed, and to ensure good practice is continued and shared.”



‘Profound importance’

Huw Irranca-Davies responded to the debate in his role as Llywydd and chair of the Senedd Commission.

Describing the debate as one of “profound importance”, Mr Irranca-Davies stressed the impact of trauma on individuals and Welsh society as a whole.

He told his colleagues in the Siambr the Senedd Commission “firmly recognises” the importance of considering how working practices, services, and engagement can reflect an understanding of trauma.

The Llywydd emphasised the commission’s commitment to both increasing awareness of the impact of trauma among MSs and promoting the approaches that put individuals at the centre of services.

Closing his response, Mr Irranca-Davies said: “The matters raised in this motion highlight not only the challenges associated with trauma, but also the opportunity and the responsibility for public bodies to respond thoughtfully and effectively.

“The Senedd Commission will continue to reflect on how its role, responsibilities and services can contribute to this aim in a manner consistent with its duties and its resources.”

The motion was agreed with no objections.