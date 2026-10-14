Senedd Members challenge Welsh Government over children priced out of sport

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Wales’ culture and sport minister faced cross-party questioning in the Senedd over whether children from low-income families are being locked out of sport.

Culture and sport minister Heledd Fychan told members that removing barriers to culture and sport was “central” to the Welsh Government’s new child poverty strategy.

She said: “In our first 100 days in government, we commissioned an investigation into sports facilities across Wales, and through Sport Wales, we are investing in affordable local opportunities, supporting community clubs to improve facilities, with targeted action to reach those who face the greatest barriers to participation.”

Catherine Cullen, Reform MS for Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni, said 49% of children in Blaenau Gwent experience income deprivation – the highest proportion in Wales – and highlighted Cefn Fforest Leisure Centre in Caerphilly County Borough for having its hours cut.

Ms Cullen said: “Behind every lost visit, as we know, is a child disengaging from sport, a missed opportunity and potential left unfulfilled.”

The Reform MS called on the minister to prioritise “vital existing facilities” in deprived communities rather than directing investment to better served areas.

Responding, Ms Fychan said a number of families had been in touch explaining the challenge of not having access to a car and ensuring children can take part in sport.

She warned that fewer sports clubs could now afford mini buses, that challenges would not be solved overnight and called on all Senedd Members to contribute ideas to help make a difference in their constituencies.

Priced out

Describing indoor sport provision as “essential” in her “rainy” constituency of Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, Labour’s Shav Taj drew attention to the rising court and hall hire costs which are pricing out “grass-roots clubs and working-class families”.

While welcoming recent improvements such as refurbished outdoor courts at Roath Pleasure Gardens, Ms Taj said spiralling venue costs continue to exclude many families.

She wanted to know what the Welsh Government was doing to “ensure that a young person’s opportunity to play sport is determined by their talent and ambition, not their postcode or their parents’ ability to cough up?”

Transport

Transport links were also raised as a key obstacle, with Plaid Cymru MS Zaynub Akbar describing public transport in parts of south Wales as infrequent and expensive.

Ms Fychan reiterated the importance of ministers working across their portfolios to address issues.

She said: “At the end of the day, if people can’t access sport and can’t participate, then they’re going to cost more to the health service be that because of mental health or physical health.

“So, that preventative side is crucially important, but I do recognise that these challenges are very real.

“We’re not going to change this overnight, but we do have to move to a preventative agenda here in Wales, and that is this government’s commitment.”

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