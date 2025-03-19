Senedd members denounce ‘devastating’ benefit cuts

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

Sweeping £5bn cuts to benefits will have a devastating impact on disabled people in Wales, Senedd members warned.

Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru’s shadow social justice secretary, raised concerns about UK Government proposals for the biggest shake-up of the welfare system in a generation.

She said: “We have higher rates of disabled people of working age … and five of the UK’s 10 local authorities with the highest rates of economic activity because of long-term illness.

“The impact of these unprecedented cuts to disability benefits on Wales will be devastating. Disability charities have called the plans immoral, unethical, shortsighted.”

Ms Williams told the Senedd people on personal independence payments (Pip) could lose support of between £4,200 and £6,300 a year, according to the Resolution Foundation.

‘Huge impact’

During topical questions on March 19, she raised the Bevan Foundation’s warning that the cuts will have a “huge and concerning” impact on the 275,000 people in Wales receiving Pip.

She said Disability Wales has cautioned that the cuts will leave many people considerably worse off, with Mind saying the reforms could exacerbate a mental health crisis.

Ms Williams added: “The Child Poverty Action Group said it would undermine efforts to tackle child poverty, Trussell says it will undermine Labour’s promises to cut food bank use, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said it will make it harder for people to qualify for support.”

She pointed to Oxfam Cymru’s calls for Welsh ministers to demand UK colleagues tax the wealthiest in society to combat poverty and improve equality.

Addressing the Welsh Government benches, she said: “This cut to the income of Wales’ poorest citizens is what you and your government spent the past 14 years denouncing.”

‘Devastation’

Ms Williams asked: “What contingency measures are you considering to mitigate the devastation that is soon to be unleashed by these cuts?”

Jane Hutt said the Welsh Government would carefully consider the implications of proposed reforms and respond to a consultation to ensure disabled people’s voices are heard.

The social justice secretary said the first minister has written to Liz Kendall, the UK work and pensions secretary, asking what analysis has been done on the impact of cuts in Wales.

She told the Senedd: “It is important that we do all we can within our powers to support people in Wales and we will continue to do so. We want to make sure that people who can work are able to find employment and receive the support they need.

“But we agree the social security system needs to ensure it’s effectively supporting people into work but offering an effective financial safety net for people who are unable to work.”

‘Ballooning bill’

Ms Hutt said the Welsh Government would soon publish a ten-year plan on disability rights, aiming to remove barriers and make long-term positive change.

Altaf Hussain, the Conservatives’ shadow equalities secretary, welcomed the move to tackle the “ballooning” welfare bill and place the system on a more sustainable footing.

Dr Hussain said: “Health-related benefits for people of working age reaches a staggering £71bn a year, far more than we spend on the police and defending our nation.

“It has been clear for some time that reform is no longer optional.”

Ms Hutt stressed the need to influence the proposals through the consultation and raised a forthcoming four-nations meeting with the Department for Work and Pensions.

‘Extreme poverty’

She said: “It’s been set up to discuss areas of mutual interest such as how to reform the benefits system and to ensure that work always pays. This is where we can contribute.”

Ms Hutt pointed to proposals for a “right to try” principle, so work does not lead to an immediate reassessment nor an award review.

Labour’s Alun Davies called for a clear focus on eradicating poverty and reducing inequality. “All government policy, in Wales and the UK, should be driven by that objective,” he said.

Plaid Cymru’s Mabon ap Gwynfor accused Labour of pushing more austerity.

He said: “We have a Labour party in Wales that is so servile, so lacking in backbone that they will not stand up to these people in London who will force people into extreme poverty.

“We’ve heard Save the Children say today already that if we think child poverty is poor in Wales at the moment, it will get worse.”

