Senedd members’ pay at risk amid unthinkable budget cuts

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Failure to pass next year’s Senedd commission budget could result in unthinkable cuts – even putting politicians’ £80,000-a-year salaries at risk – the Senedd’s speaker warned.

Elin Jones, the presiding officer or Llywydd, said not passing the commission’s 2026/27 budget would make the running of the Welsh Parliament “almost impossible”.

Ms Jones appeared before the finance committee for scrutiny after unveiling the £102m draft budget which includes a 21% increase to support an expanded 96-member Senedd.

Wishing the commission “good luck”, Mike Hedges asked about the impact of a failed Welsh Government budget which would see wider funding cuts across public services in Wales.

Ms Jones said: “If the Senedd budget is not passed then it will be 95% of the current year’s budget. Of course, 95% of a usual current year’s budget is difficult but possibly manageable.

“In this situation… where it would be 95% of this current year’s budget [£84m] to fund next year’s budget [£102m] which has 96 members and a 21% increase… then that is… a very tough ask – well, [an] almost impossible ask for the running of this Senedd.”

‘Over budget’

She said the commission had not fully explored the “considerable” cuts required because the scenario was “so difficult” but warned it would affect the numbers of commission staff.

Ms Jones added: “And, dare I suggest, the payment of salaries of Senedd members ourselves or whoever they be who are returned.”

Labour’s Mr Hedges also asked about the latest £4.22m estimate of the costs of refurbishing the debating chamber, or Siambr, which was up nearly 30% on earlier estimates.

Ms Jones – who chairs the Senedd commission, which is responsible for the estate and support services – replied: “It is more than what was budgeted for in this financial year.”

Explaining the increase, Ms Jones told the committee that earlier estimates were made before the official tendering process and additional work, such as replacing cabling, has since been added to the project’s scope.

The Llywydd said: “We’ve foreseen the work that would have been needed to have been done in three or four years’ time and done it now… to lessen the impact on the public purse.”

‘Bay 32’

Sam Rowlands, the Conservatives’ shadow finance secretary, expressed concerns about a 30% staffing increase in the Senedd while wider front-line public services face challenges.

Ms Jones responded: “What we are asked to do as a commission is to meet the needs of the Senedd. At different times, the Senedd increases its ask of the commission.”

Manon Antoniazzi, chief executive and clerk, said the increase is largely linked to reforms which will see 36 more politicians returned to Cardiff Bay at the next election.

Under the draft budget, £3.1m has been earmarked for the ‘Bay 32’ project, which is looking t future office accommodation options – with the lease on Tŷ Hywel expiring in 2032.

Options thought to be on the table include building new offices, extending the lease, buying Tŷ Hywel – the redbrick building behind the Senedd – or taking up a nearby property.

Ms Jones confirmed the final decision on ‘Bay 32’ will be taken by the next Senedd commission after she stands down as Llywydd at the election in May 2026.

‘Deeply missed’

Today’s (October 1) meeting opened with a tribute to Hefin David, the Caerphilly Senedd member and finance commissioner who died suddenly in August.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, who chairs the finance committee, said: “Hefin is deeply missed and his absence is felt particularly here today,” expressing heartfelt condolences to Dr David’s family, friends and colleagues.

Ms Jones has taken responsibility for the budget and Lesley Griffiths, the ex-Labour minister who represents Wrexham, is expected to become a Senedd commissioner this afternoon.

The Llywydd said: “It’s difficult to believe that I am here before you this morning.

“The final conversation I had with Hefin was during the summer and it was on the very budget that we’re discussing today.

“It was clear to me that Hefin David had… brought great gravity and seriousness to his work as commissioner over recent years.”