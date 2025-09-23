Senedd members’ pay set to rise as lowest-paid staff face cuts

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The pay of politicians in Cardiff Bay is set to rise while some of the Senedd’s lowest-paid support staff face cuts, the Welsh Parliament’s pay body confirmed.

Senedd members, who receive a basic salary of £76,380 after a £4,300 rise in 2025, are set to receive another increase in 2026 linked to a Welsh average earnings index.

But the Senedd’s remuneration board, which decides politicians’ pay, also confirmed the top end of the lowest pay grade for support staff will be cut by almost £1,300 to £32,414.

The Unite and PCS unions, as well as the Plaid Cymru group, opposed the cut to the maximum salary for the lowest pay band. Some affected staff will be offered two years’ pay protection which Unite warned is not enough.

The board justified the change based on benchmarking and ensuring alignment with market rates of similar complexity and responsibility. But the board’s own impact assessment recognised the cut may have an adverse impact on women and disabled people.

Most members of staff will be positively impacted by the reforms, the board said, with the highest pay points for bands one and two, senior advisers, and chiefs of staff increasing.

‘Fair pay is essential’

The board’s year-long review, which cost more than £115,000 in consultancy fees alone, concludes as the Senedd is set to expand from 60 to 96 politicians at May’s election.

Senedd members who hold additional offices such as committee chairs and the first minister will also pocket £15,514 to £90,701 extra a year for their roles, on top of their £76,380 salary.

The salaries and additional payments will be subject to a rise in line with November’s latest ASHE Wales earnings index, which stood at 6% last year.

Elizabeth Hayward, who chairs the remuneration board, said: “Fair pay is essential to a representative Senedd. It’s a demanding and vitally important role.

“And the support provided to members helps them work in their constituencies and in the Senedd, reducing barriers to ensure the Senedd can reflect Welsh society, so anyone – no matter their background or circumstances – can become a Member of the Senedd.

“The board has carefully considered all of its decisions for salaries and budgets which are linked to average earnings measures and inflation.”

The board, which removed a 3% cap on rises in politicians’ pay in 2025, rejected Plaid Cymru calls for chief whips to receive an additional salary.

Furniture fund

The board also raised the amount Senedd members can claim for office start-up costs, such as buying furniture and redecorating, by 30% to £6,500. Those who choose to keep the same office following the election will receive up to £2,500 for a refresh.

Members will be able to claim a £27,430 yearly budget, pegged against the Consumer Price Index, for office running costs – regardless of whether they have a constituency office.

Politicians who work exclusively from the Senedd office in Cardiff Bay could only claim up to £11,205 a year before, but this limit will be removed due to an increase in remote working.

The board, which has annual costs of more than £500,000 according to latest accounts, said giving all members the same office budget provides maximum flexibility and simplicity.

Half of the 96 politicians, those who represent the eight new constituencies furthest from the Senedd, will be able to claim £12,900 a year for renting a second home in the Cardiff area.

They would also be reimbursed for council tax, utility bills and insurance after the board decided to nearly double the number of politicians eligible to claim for second homes.

Care costs

The board decided to remove a homeworking allowance for staff despite concerns the change could disproportionately affect women, carers and disabled support staff.

The rationale was that the allowance was a temporary measure during the pandemic and its removal is consistent with other public bodies which removed similar provisions years ago.

Politicians will be able to claim up to £1,050 a month to cover the care costs of three dependants out of normal working hours, in a move designed to remove barriers for those with caring responsibilities.

Senedd members who relocate to Cardiff with dependants during the working week will also be able to access an extra £5,160 a year, up 170% from £1,905, for accommodation costs.

The board decided to relax international travel rules but rowed back a proposal to scrap a requirement for politicians to submit a business case before. A business case will still be needed for oversight reasons but a requirement to publish a post-trip report will be removed.

The way political groups are funded will also change, with the budget no longer being a fixed pot of money shared between them. Each group will receive a set amount per member, with parties in government getting about 75% less than opposition parties to ensure fairness.