Senedd Members to hand deliver vital aid to Ukraine

Two Senedd Members will travel to Ukraine for the eighth time later this week to personally deliver much needed vehicles and equipment destined for frontline defenders.

Labour backbenchers Mick Antoniw and Alun Davies will drive from south Wales to Kyiv on Thursday (February 20) alongside fellow members of the ‘Senedd 4 Ukraine’ campaign group.

The delivery will include five 4X4 vehicles to be used as front-line ambulances, around £100k of medical supplies and individual first aid kits as well as power banks and other supplies.

The team will stay in Ukraine’s capital from the 24th to 27th February to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The vital aid has been funded by donations from trade unions, MSs of all political parties, and individuals from Wales, USA and Canada.

This will bring the total number of vehicles delivered or facilitated to 37 and the value of equipment delivered to over one million pounds with further deliveries planned.

Mick Antoniw – a Ukrainian himself – said the trip comes at a crucial time in the history of Ukraine and Europe.

He said: “These deliveries are about practical solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russia. At this moment in history Ukrainians are fighting not just for their own freedom and sovereignty but for democracy in Europe. Putin is intent on genocide, the destruction of Ukrainian identity, democracy and language.

“He has failed to conquer Ukraine in 3 days as planned. The Russian Black Sea fleet has been defeated and much of it destroyed but the cost has been high. The vehicles and equipment we deliver saves lives. We stand with Ukraine.”

Alun Davies said: “The Trump government appears ready to abandon Ukraine in a shabby deal with Putin. In doing so he is also abandoning Europe. We can no longer rely on the USA so Europe must now wake up and recognise the threat to Europe, democracy and the rule of Law. Solidarity with Ukraine is now a priority for all democrats.”

The two Labour MSs will be joined on their trip by General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers, Chris Kitchen, NUM South Wales Area Secretary and Vice President of the NUM, Wayne Thomas, former miner and now official for Bectu, Carwyn Donovan, Jan and Donna Michaelis and Peter Clancy who is flying from America to support the delivery.

Whilst in Kyiv, the group will meet with trade unions, army unit representatives, Ukrainian members of parliament and a charity committed to rescuing children abducted and taken to Russia.

The group will deliver the vehicles and urgent supplies to former miners and trade unionists who are serving in Ukrainian army units.

Chris Kitchen, General Secretary of the NUM said: “I was in Ukraine the day before the invasion. A week later Ukrainian miners contacted us for help. Just as they supported UK miners during our strike of 1984/5, so we now support them.

“We answered the call supplying them with vehicles and equipment and we continue to do so. Working alongside the Ukraine solidarity campaign we are also supporting Mines Rescue workers who play such an important role rescuing those affected by Russian missile strikes.”

Wayne Thomas, NUM South Wales Area Secretary said: “It is the Ukrainian miners, factory workers and public sector workers who each day risk their lives fighting Russian fascism and defending the population.

“They are fighting for us as much as Ukraine. What we are doing is in the great tradition of Welsh International Solidarity. I have now driven to Ukraine Seven times. I will keep supporting Ukraine until there is a just peace agreed by the Ukrainian people.”

You can donate to the Senedd 4 Ukraine fundraiser here.

