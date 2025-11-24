Senedd Members urged to back landmark legislation to create smoke free Wales

Emily Price

Calls are being made for Senedd Members to back landmark legislation that will create Wales’ first ever smoke free generation.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to stop people starting smoking and becoming addicted by making it an offence to sell tobacco or herbal smoking products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009.

The legislation is UK-wide and has already received consent in Scotland and Northern Ireland, meaning it can be implemented there once it receives Royal Assent.

Cancer Research UK is calling on Welsh politicians in the Senedd to vote in favour of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill on December 9th – a move the charity says could help protect future generations from the harms of smoking.

The legislation includes measures on vaping which aim to reduce the appeal of these products to young people, including powers to restrict how vapes and nicotine products are packaged and displayed.

Vending machines containing vapes will also be banned, and it will become an offence to sell any nicotine product, nicotine and non-nicotine vapes to people under 18 years old.

The manufacture of oral tobacco products – such as snus – will be banned too.

The Bill will also see a scheme introduced that requires retailers to have a licence before they can sell tobacco and vaping products.

Enforcement will be strengthened by raising the level of fines and enabling on-the-spot fines to be issued.

Smoke free

Smoking causes around 3,100 cancer cases and around 5,000 deaths every year in Wales.

The Welsh Government has ambitions for the country to be completely smoke free by 2030.

However, despite record-low smoking rates, 10% of adults still smoke and the Cardiff Bay administration is not on track to meet its smoke-free target.

It’s estimated around 6,500 young people aged 18 – 25 start smoking in Wales every year.

Simon Scheeres, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Wales, said: “Smoking is still the leading cause of cancer in Wales, devastating families and communities every day.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a historic chance to help change that.

“Protecting children’s health and the wellbeing of future generations must rise above politics – which is why we’re urging all Senedd Members to back this landmark legislation.

“These measures will help save lives and create a healthier Wales for decades to come.

“We cannot allow tobacco’s legacy to continue. Together, we can ensure future generations grow up without the fear of cancers caused by smoking.”

When the UK Parliament wishes to legislate on a subject matter which has already been devolved to Wales, convention requires it to receive the consent of the Senedd.

On December 9, the Senedd will vote on whether it gives its consent to the UK Parliament to legislate on the devolved areas recognised in the Legislative Consent Memorandum (LCM) on the Bill.

The Senedd will not be asked to scrutinise or give its approval to the entire Bill – only the matters relating to devolved areas as recognised in the LCM.

The Bill will then proceed on its journey through the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

It is currently at Committee stage in the House of Lords – there are several more stages before Royal Assent.

‘Hope’

Jody Bullock from Cardiff knows all too well the impact smoking can have on a family.

His grandfather, Lesley Austin, died from lung cancer at just 56 years old.

Lesley, a former CID officer for the Metropolitan Police, started smoking at the age of 12 and was smoking 40 cigarettes a day.

Jody was especially close to his grandfather, having lived with him and his grandmother, Patricia, for two years during his childhood.

He said: “I was only 11 when my grandfather passed away. It happened so quickly. He was diagnosed in March 1991 after visiting the doctor with a dry cough and fatigue.

“Just five weeks later, he died from stage 4 lung cancer. We were devastated, but sadly, not surprised as he had smoked his entire life.”

Now a father to two daughters, Annie, 16, and Mollie, 11, Jody believes the Tobacco and Vapes Bill in Wales could be a turning point.

He said: “If this Bill is passed, my daughters may never begin this deadly addiction. That gives me hope.

“It’s shocking to know that 1 in 10 people in Wales still smokes. I understand that the reasons people smoke are complex, and we must support those trying to quit – but preventing young people from starting in the first place could spare them a lifetime of addiction.”

Jody, 44, works as a programme manager at BT and is also a Cancer Research UK Campaigns Ambassador.

Packaging

He has previously campaigned for tobacco control measures, including the introduction of plain packaging for cigarettes.

He said: “That was a monumental shift, and I was proud to play a part in that legislation.

“Now, I’m committed to supporting the next step – ensuring future generations are protected from the harms of tobacco.

“Our politicians have the chance to protect the nation’s health – and raising the age of sale for tobacco would help do just that.

“It would ease pressure on the Welsh NHS and, more importantly, reduce the human cost of smoking.

“This landmark legislation would mean my children will never be legally sold cigarettes – a powerful step towards a Wales where the next generation can live longer, healthier lives, free from tobacco harm.”

If Senedd Members grant consent to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill – it will be confirmed in a letter by Welsh ministers to the relevant UK Government department.

Whilst convention states that Westminster will not normally legislate if consent is withheld – a UK Bill may still become law even if the Senedd withholds consent.