Senedd members urged to champion research and innovation

Nation.Cymru staff

Members of the Senedd are being urged to become champions for research and development (R&D) as part of a campaign highlighting its role in creating jobs, improving healthcare and supporting the Welsh economy.

The Campaign for Science and Engineering (CaSE) has sent welcome packs to all 96 MSs, encouraging them to back long-term investment in research and innovation and to engage with universities, businesses and research organisations in their constituencies.

The packs, which have also been distributed to members of the Scottish Parliament, include constituency-specific examples of research activity, public opinion data and recommendations on how politicians can help strengthen the sector.

CaSE is calling on the Welsh Government to increase public investment in research and development, support skills and training, encourage collaboration between universities, the NHS and businesses, and improve access to finance for innovative companies. It also wants ministers to develop long-term funding models that support research organisations and help Wales secure a greater share of UK and international research funding.

The campaign follows polling commissioned by CaSE ahead of this year’s Senedd election.

The survey of more than 1,600 adults in Wales found that a majority would support their elected representatives campaigning to strengthen research and development, with relatively low levels of opposition. The findings are included in the personalised welcome packs sent to MSs.

Dr Alicia Greated, executive director of CaSE, said the new Senedd presented an opportunity to build support for research across the political spectrum.

“The R&D sector needs to nurture new champions for R&D across the breadth of the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, and these elections offer the best place to start,” she said.

“By speaking with a collective voice, backed up by evidence and compelling examples of research in action, we can show why R&D should be at the heart of any political agenda.”

Project lead Dr Florence Young said the research suggested there was public backing for politicians to take a more active role in supporting the sector.

“CaSE’s public opinion research shows that people in Scotland and Wales support their elected representatives taking action to strengthen R&D, both locally and nationally,” she said.

She said the welcome packs combined constituency-level polling with examples of local research and policy recommendations to help representatives champion research both in the Senedd and in their local areas.

Among the organisations supporting the project are Cardiff University, the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, alongside several universities and research institutions across the UK.

Among the organisations backing the campaign are Cardiff University, the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, alongside several universities and research organisations across the UK.

Heart disease

Rhodri Thomas, Head of BHF Cymru, said research was central to improving outcomes for heart disease patients in Wales.

“Research is essential to our work at BHF Cymru to accelerate progress in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of heart disease, and to tackle the stark health inequalities that drive cardiovascular outcomes in Wales.”

Professor Wendy Larner, Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University, said the findings reinforced the need to demonstrate the value of research to both the public and policymakers.

“The findings highlight the importance of helping more people understand how our R&D will improve their lives, support our local communities, and create opportunities for future generations. As a civic anchor institution, we have a responsibility to champion the value of R&D with both the public and policymakers.”

Political backing

Simon Scheeres, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager for Wales, said sustained political backing would be needed if Wales was to strengthen its research base.

“Wales has a strong track record of producing high-quality cancer research, but our research base is falling behind other UK nations and must be supported to grow. We need ambitious long-term commitment from the Welsh Government, alongside increased and sustained investment with all political parties championing this.”