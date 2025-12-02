Senedd passes ‘historic’ climate and agriculture regulations

MSs have approved landmark climate and agriculture regulations that the Welsh Government says will secure the country’s long-term environmental commitments and allow its new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) to launch in January.

Ministers hailed Tuesday’s Senedd vote as a “historic moment”, though farming groups and opposition parties stressed concerns about the challenges the new rules could pose for rural communities.

The regulations set Wales’ fourth carbon budget at a 73% reduction in emissions and require the previous targets to be met entirely through domestic action.

Wales has already cut emissions by more than a third since 1990, but ministers say deeper reductions are essential to tackling the climate crisis.

Alongside the climate measures, seven years of development work on agricultural reform culminated in the passing of regulations enabling the rollout of the SFS, the Welsh Government’s replacement for EU farm payments.

The scheme links financial support for farmers to environmental practices, including habitat creation, sustainable food production and measures to improve soil health.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who holds the climate and rural affairs brief, said the vote represented “a historic moment for the Welsh environment”, arguing that Wales was “doubling down on climate action” while other governments “retreat from commitments”.

He said the new framework would build “a new partnership with Welsh farmers”, adding that stronger climate action would mean “cheaper bills, cleaner air, new green jobs, and a safer, more secure Wales”.

Flooding

The minister pointed to recent flooding in Monmouth and elsewhere as evidence of the growing risks of climate change.He said: “Inaction means more extreme weather and an uncertain future for our children.”

Farming unions have previously warned that aspects of the SFS could make farm businesses unviable without further revision.

Opposition politicians have also raised concerns that the transition could reduce food production or place disproportionate pressure on smaller farms.

Mr Irranca-Davies acknowledged the sector’s concerns, saying the government’s recent series of SFS roadshows had produced “very positive” feedback but also valuable suggestions. “We would encourage those yet to look into the scheme to do so as soon as possible,” he added.

The Welsh Government argues the new system will increase resilience and productivity in farming, support climate and nature recovery, and give farmers longer-term stability after years of uncertainty.

“The result of today’s votes protects our communities, supports our farmers, and delivers hope for current and future generations,” the Deputy First Minister said.