Senedd pays heartfelt tribute to Hefin David

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The Welsh Parliament paused to pay tribute to Hefin David, the late Caerphilly Senedd member, who approached politics “with heart, with humour and with hope”.

Elin Jones, the Senedd’s speaker or Llywydd, led tributes to the Labour politician at the start of the first meeting of the whole Welsh Parliament following the summer recess.

She told the chamber or Siambr: “We return today as 59 members. And we all today – and forever more – will feel the loss of our dear friend, Hefin David.

“Many of Hefin’s family and friends have joined us in the public gallery. Thank you for joining us to share in these tributes. Our thoughts are particularly with Hefin’s beloved daughters and parents in this time of loss but also Vikki, our colleague and Hefin’s partner.

“We are so sorry for your loss and we want you to know how much we cherished Hefin – he was respected and liked across this chamber.”

‘Profound sense of loss’

Ms Jones said: “It’s little understood outside this Senedd of 60 how well we know each other, how closely we work together across parties, across all parts of Wales.

“We spend so much time together that we get to know each other well. Therefore, the sense of loss in this room today… is profound.”

The speaker worked closely with Dr David, who was the Senedd commissioner for finance, paying tribute to his professionalism, diligence and skill in overseeing the budget.

She told the Senedd: “His contributions… always merited a listen. He championed many important issues – often on behalf of those who could not themselves. He also championed his dear Caerphilly, he championed the Labour party, Wales and its Senedd.”

Ms Jones, who has been Llywydd for nearly a decade, said: “It’s hard not to have developed favourites amongst you – Hefin was one of my favourites. Not a teacher’s pet – far from that – but interesting, thoughtful, passionate, and unexpected in his words and thinking.”

‘He left a mark’

Senedd members stood for a minute’s silence in memory of their colleague before first minister Eluned Morgan paid her own tribute to a “truly remarkable human being”.

She said: “Some people leave a mark quietly and others leave it loudly – Hefin did both.

“He left a mark on everyone who knew him through his laughter, his intellect, his boundless energy and his extraordinary capacity to care.”

Baroness Morgan told the Senedd she first met Dr David, who was always sharply dressed, in a lecture hall while he was an academic and “got on his case” to stand for election.

“He had that rare spark that drew you in and made you want to be around him,” she said, adding that his community work was rooted in genuine conviction – not political ambition.

‘Remarkable gift’

The first minister, who was first elected in 2016 alongside Dr David, said: “I remember us both trying to navigate the maze of corridors committees and endless rules.

“And Hefin, with that cheeky grin, would always say ‘come on, we’re going to change the world but we just need to figure out how we get out of these damn lifts’.”

Baroness Morgan told Senedd members: “He saw families trapped, couples stuck and pensioners burdened – he made their fights his own.”

She said Hefin wanted to make the world a fairer, kinder, more supportive place – not just for his daughters, Caitlin and Holly, but for all children and families navigating similar journeys.

Fighting back tears as she closed, the first minister said: “Thank you, Hefin, for showing us how to do this job with heart, with humour and with hope. You were loved, you are missed and the world is both dimmer without you and brighter for having known you.”

‘His heart was in Caerphilly’

Darren Millar, the leader of the Conservative opposition, described Dr David, who died on August 12, the eve of his 48th birthday, as a tireless advocate and passionate campaigner.

During the tribute session on September 16, he said: “He was a loving son, a father, brother, partner and friend. He was a caring boss, of course, to his staff. He was a much loved colleague to so many of us right across the chamber in all political parties.”

Mr Millar added: “Though he was very well travelled – having experienced teaching and working in places like Germany, Greece, India and China – his heart was always in his community in Caerphilly, the place in which he was born and raised.”

Former first minister Vaughan Gething said: “He always wanted to be a practical politician, to make a difference with and for people. That’s why it mattered so much when he did speak.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth remembered Hefin as a passionate and dedicated parliamentarian: “He was, in many respects, everything an elected member should be.”