Senedd petition launched to save historic canal under threat

A Senedd petition has been launched to save one of Wales’ historic canals after legislation was enacted that severely restricts the supply of water that feeds it.

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal was constructed over 220 years ago and meanders through stunning scenery in the Usk Valley and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Its principal feed of water comes from the Usk River at Brecon with the water then returned to the river once it has travelled along the route.

Previously, canals were exempt from requiring a licenses to funnel in water from rivers due to their status as navigation authorities.

But changes to the law mean that most exemptions from abstraction licensing have now been removed.

‘Disasterous’

The Canal and River Trust Wales is now required by law to obtain a licence from National Resources Wales (NRW).

The Welsh Government sponsored body granted this licence with conditions that place strict limitations on the water that can be drawn from the Usk.

This means that after more than two centuries, there is a risk that the canal could run dry.

NRW says the licence conditions were designed to protect the integrity of the River Usk and the Severn Estuary’s special areas of conservation.

The Canal and River Trust made two appeals to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales – but both were rejected.

The charity says the limitation in water supply will mean the canal’s locks will quickly become inoperable and closure will be “inevitable”.

There are also concerns that if water levels drop, it would be “disastrous” for the canal’s environment including fish, invertebrates, mammals and birds.

Appeal

The canal will now have to find a supply from another source of water to make up for reduced abstraction.

NRW is not involved in any arrangements for providing alternative water supplies for the canal or in determining the associated cost.

Dŵr Cymru has indicated they will supply support water for the canal – but at prohibitive cost which the charity says it cannot afford.

A spokesperson for Dŵr Cymru said: “The River Usk is one of the primary sources of drinking water to around 250,000 customers across south east Wales.

“It remains one of our least drought resilient supply areas with limited water resource to deal with the impacts of climate change and population growth.

“We have proposed in the driest of years to supply some customers with water from the River Tawe through an emergency pumping station and use this spare capacity in abstraction from the River Usk to support the Canal.

“However, this will come at a cost that we will have to recharge to the Trust. We are currently in discussions on the cost and if this will be affordable to them.

“To provide this free of charge or risk the future supply of drinking water to our customers, isn’t an option for us.”

Petition

A Senedd petition calling for the Welsh Government to intervene and help preserve the “unique character” of the canal has reached 780 signatures.

This means it has surpassed the 250 signature requirement for it to be discussed by the Senedd Petitions Committee.

At 10,000 signatures it will be considered for a debate in the Welsh Parliament.

The petition was launched by Goetre Councillor Janet Butler and has been signed and supported by Monmouth MS Peter Fox.

He said: “I have grave concerns about the future of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal. The Canal Trust’s new abstraction licence from NRW will restrict the canal from operating as it should, especially if water levels drop.

“This wonderful waterway has been operating perfectly well for 230 years without this regulation. It borrows water from the Usk at Brecon and returns it at Newport.

“The new limitations on water abstraction will restrict the canal’s use or require the Canal Trust to pay Welsh Water circa a million pounds a year for additional water.

“It can’t be right that NRW as a regulator, setup to protect our environment, will through regulations possibly destroy a key part of that environment.

“The Welsh Government, NRW together with Welsh Water need to find a sustainable solution for the canal.”

Integrity

NRW says its “priority” is to protect the integrity of the River Usk and the Severn Estuary.

Gavin Bown, NRW Head of Operations for Mid Wales said: “We acknowledge PEDW’s decision to dismiss the Canal & River Trust’s appeal against elements of our decision to issue licences to abstract water from the River Usk to supply the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal following legislative changes to remove most exemptions from abstraction licencing.

“Regulating water abstraction is a complex, evidence-based process that carefully balances environmental needs with those of local communities. Our priority is to protect the integrity of the River Usk and the Severn Estuary, both designated as Special Areas of Conservation.

“We remain committed to working collaboratively with the Canal & River Trust to ensure water abstractions are managed effectively and sustainably.”

