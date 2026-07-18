Senedd petition launched to tackle ‘party house’ holiday lets in Wales

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A Senedd petition calling for more powers to control so-called ‘party houses’ in Welsh villages has already received over 1,500 signatures.

It was launched by Brynford and Halkyn councillor Fran Lister after Flintshire County Council backed her call to lobby the Welsh Government for stronger planning and enforcement powers over high-capacity holiday rentals to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Lister and her fellow ward councillor Simon Jones of Labour are leading the campaign after complaints from their own residents about one such property in the quiet village of Halkyn.

Having raised the issue at County Hall however, they discovered a number of councillors had experienced similar disruption in their wards.

It stems from large old buildings, like schoolhouses or chapels, being purchased and renovated to become holiday rentals or Air BnB-style properties housing 10 or more people.

Cllr Lister said the Introduce stronger licensing for high-occupancy visitor accommodation in Wales petition – which can be found at https://petitions.senedd.wales/petitions – is not aimed at ordinary holiday lets or responsible tourism businesses, but those properties sold for weekend party bookings for large groups – often in residential, rural settings.

“There is excellent tourism accommodation in Brynford and Halkyn, where operators act responsibly and contribute positively to the local economy,” she said. “The actions requested by this petition would not affect the vast majority of holiday accommodation.

“This petition is about large properties marketed for high-occupancy group stays, corporate events and celebrations, where the impact on nearby residents can be very different from a traditional holiday let.

“Some of these properties include entertainment rooms, bars, outdoor social spaces, professional sound and lighting systems and facilities designed for large groups. They can operate more like private venues than traditional holiday cottages.

“Residents should not have to endure repeated noise and disturbance before stronger safeguards can be considered. Councils need clearer licensing powers so conditions can be set in advance, rather than communities being left to deal with the impact after problems have already occurred.

“This is a live and emotive issue in my ward, but unless this legislative gap is closed, it could affect communities anywhere in Wales.”

Her petition calls for Welsh Government to introduce stronger licensing powers for high-occupancy visitor accommodation in Wales.

It asks for stronger licensing arrangements, particularly for properties accommodating more than 10 guests, so that councils can set conditions in advance relating to noise management, outdoor entertainment areas, named responsible managers and action where serious disturbance is repeated.

One Flintshire resident impacted by such a property – who asked to remain anonymous – said the petition was a chance to protect others.

“The impact this holiday let near us has had on our daily lives, and the invasion of our privacy, is something we would never wish on anyone.

“Our aim now is to help ensure that stronger legislation is introduced to properly regulate these types of ‘party houses’.

“No one should have to go through what we are going through just to feel safe and comfortable in their own home. This could happen to anyone and we want to help protect other families in the future.”

Cllr Jones, who stands shoulder to shoulder with Cllr Lister on this issue, added: “Many residents will have heard about high-occupancy holiday lets and the impact they have on neighbours and the community.

“Proper licensing would give councils clearer powers to protect residents while allowing responsible holiday accommodation to continue operating.”

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