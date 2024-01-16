Senedd petition to ‘keep the name Wales and not waste any more taxpayers money’ launched

Stephen Price

A petition calling to “keep the name ‘Wales’ and not waste any more taxpayers money on pointless exercises” has been launched by Michael John Hampshire, who has referred to the original petition supporters as “ Yes Cymru bedwetters”.

Mr Hampshire, whose bio on X is simply “Barry, Beer, Balloons. In that order,” says: “This is to counter the petition to abolish the name ‘Wales’ and to only refer to our fine land as ‘Cymru’.

We are proud of our Welsh roots but this would be a pointless waste of taxpayers money. Cymru OR Wales-let people refer to God’s country however they want and not impose an ideology on anyone. Let the silent majority be heard!” “Bedwetters brigade”

Launching the petition on X, he wrote: “The ‘Yes Cymru’ bedwetters brigade would like to banish the word ‘Wales‘ to the history books.

“Let’s not. I’m quite happy with people calling our fine land ‘Wales‘ or ‘Cymru’. Let’s not impose the views of the vocal minority on us. Please sign below.”

The ‘Yes Cymru’ bedwetters brigade would like to banish the word ‘Wales’ to the history books. Let’s not. I’m quite happy with people calling our fine land ‘Wales’ or ‘Cymru’. Let’s not impose the views of the vocal minority on us. Please sign below. https://t.co/2FPxWnZzfK — Mike Hampshire (@MikeHampshire) January 13, 2024

The official Senedd petition, which this counters, was created by Arfon Jones and says: “Wales is a name imposed on Cymru and is essentially not a Welsh word at all. The world knows about Wales because of its English connection since 1282.

“Hardly anyone has heard of Cymru or realises that we have our own unique language and culture which is totally different from the other countries within the United Kingdom.”

Movement

The petition comes hot on the heels of decisions to only use one name, Bannau Brycheiniog, in place of Brecon Beacons National Park in 2023, which itself followed Snowdonia National Park Authority’s vote to use Yr Wyddfa and Eryri rather than Snowdon and Snowdonia in November 2022.

Efforts are also underway to preserve important place names such as lakes which are being lost or sidelined in favour of newer English names.

From Mumbai to Kyiv, people across the world are choosing to drop place names imposed upon them, and with the name Wales meaning ‘foreigners’, unlike the Welsh word, ‘Cymru’ which means ‘fellow countrymen’ – it’s a clear case of a name given to Wales vs a name chosen by Wales itself.

Responses

Responding to the original petition, Andrew R T Davies, AM for South Wales Central, said: “I’d prefer to see petitions highlighting where Welsh Labour Government are failing on education, failing on the economy and failing on the Health Service.

“We’ve only recently just seen that massive petition that came to the Welsh Parliament that identified people’s frustration over the blanket 20mph across the whole of Wales where nearly half a million people signed that petition.

“Let’s not try and put both languages against each other, let’s celebrate both languages and celebrate the bilingualism of Wales.”

Before its launch, Andrew Evans wrote on X: “Can we launch a petition to keep the name Wales and chuck the bilingual location signs? It’s not as if the Welsh language is worth knowing or learning.”

And sharing his sentiments, Jo Brooke said: “Please sign. 10k are currently in favour of changing to Cymru. 500k+ people signed a petition against the blanket 20mph & were ignored. Let’s see…”

However, Welsh independence campaigner Gwern Gwynfil said: “There is nothing unusual about nations deciding on their own official names. Türkiey and Czechia are recent examples of this. In no way does this force others to change the names they use but it is a clear and confident expression of identity in a modern international context.

“More broadly it reflects a wider pride and recognition of authentic cultural values, from Uluru to Bannau Brycheiniog, this is also a global phenomenon.

“This is a normal thing for nations to do. Perhaps the more relevant issue here is why are some people so viscerally against the idea? What are they afraid of?”

The petitions

The petition calling to “keep the name ‘Wales’ and not waste any more taxpayers money on pointless exercises” can be found here.

The petition calling to “abolish the name ‘Wales’ and make ‘Cymru’ the only name for our country” can be found here.

