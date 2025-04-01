Senedd petition to save canal under threat reaches 10,000 signatures

Emily Price

A Senedd petition calling for the Welsh Government to save a historic canal at risk of running dry has reached over 10,000 signatures.

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal was constructed over 220 years ago and meanders through stunning scenery in the Usk Valley and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Until now, the water drawn from the River Usk which runs along the route before being delivered back into the river again has been free of charge.

But changes to the law mean that most exemptions from water abstraction licensing have now been removed.

The charity responsible for the canal – the Canal and River Trust Wales – applied for abstraction licenses from Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The Welsh Government sponsored body granted the licences, but they included conditions that place strict limitations on the water that can be drawn from the Usk.

This means that after more than two centuries the canal’s locks could be rendered inoperable and in the warmer months, the waterway could run dry.

Integrity

NRW says the conditions have been designed to protect the integrity of the River Usk and the Severn Estuary’s special areas of conservation.

The Canal and River Trust Wales has made two appeals to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales – but both were rejected.

Dŵr Cymru has indicated they will supply support water for the canal – but at commercial rates that could amount to around £1m a year.

The Canal and River Trust Wales says it cannot afford this cost.

A Senedd petition calling for the Welsh Government to intervene and help preserve the “unique character” of the canal was launched last month by Goetre Councillor Janet Butler.

As of Tuesday (April 1), it has reached 10,200 signatures meaning it has surpassed the threshold needed for it to be recommended for a Senedd debate.

Monmouth MS Peter Fox says the petition could easily reach 20,000 signatures over the coming weeks.

He said: “Very clearly this unique water way means so much to so many. The canal being under threat has mobilised public support at a level rarely seen. I’m sure thousands more will sign.

“I have submitted a Topical Question for Plenary on Wednesday to understand what the government can do, hopefully it will be allowed.

“The Welsh Government and NRW must take note of the strength of feeling and work with the Canal Trust to find the solution needed.”

The petition will continue gathering signatures until September.

