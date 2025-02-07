Senedd politicians collaborate on mental health video

Emily Price

Senedd Members from across the political spectrum have come together to feature in a video explaining how they cope with mental health struggles.

The footage was published by Labour MS John Griffiths on ‘Time to Talk Day’ – a mental health awareness day that which took place on Thursday (February 6).

Run by mental health charity Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in partnership with Time to Change Wales, the day encourages families, communities and workplaces to talk openly about emotional health.

Stigma

MSs from Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives took part in a social media video speaking openly about how they manage their own stress levels.

Mr Griffiths hopes the footage will help can reduce stigma and encourage people to seek help with their mental wellbeing if they need it.

The MS for Newport East appears in the video preparing to take part in a park run in his constituency.

He said: “I’m always happy to run the park run here – or other park runs. It makes me feel better about myself – I feel I’ve done something important for my health and well-being.

“There’s such a lovely social side to it too, mixing with other runners. I’d encourage others to give the park run a try.”

Wind down

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams also appeared in the video explaining how she reads fiction and poetry when she needs to wind down after consuming too many factual reports and political books.

The South Wales West MS said: “I love literature, I did a literature degree and in another life I was a literature reviewer. I don’t make enough time sometimes to read, but this is what makes me happy.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said he relaxes by cooking, gardening and going to the gym.

Conservative regional Member for South East Wales Natasha Asghar explained how life as a politician can sometimes leave her feeling stressed after never getting much of a chance to unwind.

She said: “One of the things I do to make me feel like Natasha again, is Yoga. As a woman I love to shop too – I never make a secret of that.

“But the one thing that really keeps me happy, keeps me grounded and keeps me Natasha – is travel.”

Music

Plaid Cymru MS Delyth Jewell said she feels happiest when she is sharing the experience of music with other people.

She said: “Being around people that are making this beautiful thing, this music, and also gaining perspective and being able to share in the experience helps to calm me.”

Her fellow Plaid MS Peredur Owen Griffiths also said making music with his friends help him feel more positive.

Labour MS Carolyn Thomas featured in the video alongside her two boarder collies.

She manages her mental health by volunteering in her local community and getting out in nature as much as she can as well as taking photos of birds and insects.

Farmer come Tory politician James Evans spoke from his wind swept farm in mid-Wales.

The shadow health minister said he is at his happiest when he is out in the fresh air, looking after the land and his animals.

Plaid Cymru MS Llŷr Gruffydd spoke about his love of sport.

He said: “What makes me happy is watching football. Whether it’s the Welsh national team or the local Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd team in the local summer league – for ninety minutes there’s nothing else to worry about. So football is the one for me.”

Glorious

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies spoke whilst out hiking in the beautiful Dyfi Estuary in Ceredigion.

He said that cycling, walking and climbing mountains in “glorious” Wales when the weather is right gives him perspective and allows him to get back to the day job.

Speaking after the video was published online, John Griffiths said: “It was great to bring colleagues from different parties together to say a bit about what they do outside of politics which make them happy.

“Frontline politics is very busy and can often be very pressurised. We are all human and it’s all important we have other things and activities we can do away from the Senedd, which is good for our own mental health and wellbeing.”

The Hapus Project is helping people to find what makes them happy, visit here to find out more.

