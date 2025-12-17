Senedd politicians’ pay set to be £12k higher than last election

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members will secure pay rises ranging from £12,000 to £25,000 in the next term starting in May, compared with salaries paid after the previous election in 2021.

The Senedd’s independent remuneration board has confirmed the base salary for politicians will be £79,817 after the 2026 election, up from £67,694 at the start of term. Members’ pay was frozen in 2020/21 and rises have since been linked to an index of average earnings.

Politicians who hold additional offices will see even larger leaps. The first minister was paid £147,983 five years ago but the salary will be £173,600 in 2026 – more than £25,000 higher.

Cabinet ministers will earn £124,713, an increase of £19,000 on 2021, while deputy ministers’ pay will rise by more than £16,000 to £106,008.

Pay for the speaker or Llywydd will go from £110,987 to £130,949 between the start of the sixth and seventh Senedd terms. Meanwhile, the deputy speaker’s wages will grow from £89,846 to £106,008 and Senedd commissioners will earn £96,029 – up from £81,390.

Committee chairs will also earn £96,029 following a rise in excess of £14,000. Opposition group leaders are set to receive at least £96,029 too, up from £81,390. This figure rises by £1,248 for every extra party member, up to a maximum salary of £124,713.

Even with the increases, the new base salary of £79,817 remains significantly lower than in Westminster where MPs currently earn £93,904.

But Senedd politicians’ current pay of £76,380 outstrips that of counterparts in Scotland (£74,507) and Northern Ireland (£53,000). Scotland, Northern Ireland and Westminster are yet to publish comparable details of pay for 2026/27.

With the Senedd expanding from 60 to 96 members in May, the remuneration board confirmed projected costs of the additional politicians will exceed £40m over three years.

The total cost of the 36 extra members – including salaries, support staff and office costs – is forecast at £12.7m in 2026/27, rising to £14.3m by 2028/29.

‘3% cap scrapped’

Consequently, the total annual cost for all 96 members will reach £38.3m by 2028/29 compared with the current financial year’s £20.8m bill for 60 politicians.

Nearly two-thirds of the overall increase in pay between 2021 and 2026 has come in a little over a year after the remuneration board scrapped a 3% cap on rises for politicians.

Senedd members received a 6% increase in April 2025 and will receive a further 4.5% in May 2026. This combined rise outstrips projected inflation of about 6% for the period.

The remuneration board spent five years and £115,000 on external expertise for a staff pay and grading review. A wider review of the “determination”, which sets politicians’ pay as well as budgets for travel and accommodation, was done by the board itself.

The board argues the increases reflect the growing responsibilities of Senedd members, who now hold significant tax and law-making powers compared with previous terms. It has also stressed that fair remuneration is vital to attract a diverse range of candidates.

‘Value for money’

On December 15, the board opened a consultation on parts of the determination. However, key decisions on salaries will not be revisited and politicians do not get a vote on their pay.

Elizabeth Haywood, who chairs the remuneration board, said a simplified draft determination for next term reflects a commitment to clarity, fairness and transparency.

“We have gathered extensive evidence and taken on board a range of views and already conducted two public consultations during this process,” said Dr Haywood.

“Our aim is to ensure that members and their staff are equipped to meet the challenges of the seventh Senedd – with more members, new constituency arrangements and evolving ways of working.

“As the Senedd changes, our priority remains to provide appropriate support whilst providing value for money.”