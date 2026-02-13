Senedd poll shows Reform UK seven points ahead of Plaid Cymru

Martin Shipton

A new More In Common poll in advance of May’s Senedd election shows Reform UK in the lead, seven points ahead of Plaid Cymru and a further four points ahead of Labour.

The predicted result is significantly different from a recent YouGov poll, which saw Plaid with a 14-point lead over Reform and with the Green Party in third place.

The More in Common poll has Reform on 31% (+29), Plaid Cymru on 24% (+4), Labour on 20% (-20), the Conservatives on 13%(-13), the Liberal Democrats on 6% (+1), the Green Party on 5% (+3) and others on 1%. The changes are in comparison with the last Senedd election’s constituency vote in 2021.

According to a projection made by More In Common, Reform on these figures would win 36 seats, Plaid Cymru 26, Labour 21, the Conservatives 10, the Liberal Democrat 2 and the Green Party 1.

Such an outcome would see Plaid Cymru and Labour together two seats short of an overall majority, opening up the possibility of a “rainbow” coalition involving Plaid, Labour, the Lib Dems and the Green Party. This would see Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth as Wales’ first non-Labour First Minister.

Even if the Conservatives were prepared to back a Reform government, it would still be three seats short of a majority, without a realistic chance of getting support from the Lib Dems and the Greens.