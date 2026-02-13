Senedd poll shows Reform UK seven points ahead of Plaid Cymru
Martin Shipton
A new More In Common poll in advance of May’s Senedd election shows Reform UK in the lead, seven points ahead of Plaid Cymru and a further four points ahead of Labour.
The predicted result is significantly different from a recent YouGov poll, which saw Plaid with a 14-point lead over Reform and with the Green Party in third place.
The More in Common poll has Reform on 31% (+29), Plaid Cymru on 24% (+4), Labour on 20% (-20), the Conservatives on 13%(-13), the Liberal Democrats on 6% (+1), the Green Party on 5% (+3) and others on 1%. The changes are in comparison with the last Senedd election’s constituency vote in 2021.
According to a projection made by More In Common, Reform on these figures would win 36 seats, Plaid Cymru 26, Labour 21, the Conservatives 10, the Liberal Democrat 2 and the Green Party 1.
Such an outcome would see Plaid Cymru and Labour together two seats short of an overall majority, opening up the possibility of a “rainbow” coalition involving Plaid, Labour, the Lib Dems and the Green Party. This would see Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth as Wales’ first non-Labour First Minister.
Even if the Conservatives were prepared to back a Reform government, it would still be three seats short of a majority, without a realistic chance of getting support from the Lib Dems and the Greens.
I believe that Reform will top the poll in June. However, this is an odd one. From the same poll in July we are told to believe that Plaid have lost support, Labour have only lost 3% of the vote since July and the Tories have actually gained support! When it comes to the Greens they will get no seats. Not even in Cardiff! Is there anyone who thinks that is credible?
Well said. These figures are at variance with every other poll weve been seeing since caerphilly. Certainly is hard to believe that labour has recovered its lost ground or that the greens wont get any seats. That said a poll like this keeps everyone on their toes with regards to the very real threat of reform being the biggest party in Wales in May
Somewhere along the road towards a better nation, my Welsh country people have really lost their way.
This seems to fly in the face of all other recent polls
A wake up call for anyone who thought Reform were vanquished after caerphilly. That said this poll does seem a bit of a outlier? I dont like criticising polls that are not to my liking but no other poll has been showing figures like this – every other poll over the last 6 months has had plaid and reform neck and neck and labour support totally collapsing. So i think we need to see what other polls are showing before we can trust these figures.
So standing around clutching pearls, fainting and screaming “fascist” every 2 minutes hasn’t worked. What a shock. Can I suggest a more effective and grown up approach? How about engaging them in debate and utterly obliterating their policies (or lack of)? Do this and their support will melt away. Oh, and outlining an alternative vision for Wales, policies (remember those?) for the NHS, business, education etc too would be nice. Reform have gone on long enough.
As with all Senedd polls:
