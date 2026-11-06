Senedd recognises petition calling for full consequential funding to be allocated for additional learning needs

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

More than 11,400 people have backed demands for UK Government funding for special educational needs to be ringfenced for schools across Wales.

The petition, submitted by Laura Tams, a casework support officer with headteachers’ union National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) Cymru, sparked a Senedd debate after warning that systemic pressures on Additional Learning Needs (ALN) provision do not stop at the border.

As a result of additional funding for ALN in England, Wales will get an extra £550 million over three years – including £322m in this financial year.

Under the terms of the Barnett Formula there is no requirement for the Welsh Government to spend the extra cash in the same way it is spent in England.

While the NAHT Cymru petition recognised this, it called for the full £550m to be spent on ALN in Wales.

The Welsh Government’s supplementary budget, passed this week, agreed to spend an additional £60m on ALN this financial year.

Speaking on Wednesday November 4, petitions committee chair Jason O’Connell, said it recognised the concern around ALN provision and funding in Wales, but that ringfencing consequential funding would risk undermining devolution by restricting Welsh Government spending decisions.

Mr O’Connell said the petition’s level of support showed needed to be done and called on the education minister to explain the government’s position on ALN funding and allocation.

‘Political choice’

Reform’s Welsh Leader, Helen Jenner, described the “refusal” to allocate the finding to ALN as a “political choice” and took aim at the Welsh Government for its international spending.

She said: “This government can find money for overseas projects and spending priorities elsewhere, yet when it comes to properly funding our schools and local authorities, suddenly we are told that there are difficult choices to be made.”

Ms Jenner, who is a former teacher, also criticised the way the agreed £60m was to be distributed among schools and called for a review.

‘Cash injection’

Labour’s Lynne Neagle told members the £60 million agreed for ALN this year was a “significant cash injection” which would make a “real difference”.

Ms Neagle, who served as education secretary in the previous administration, said: “Let’s not forget that ministers originally failed to allocate any additional money for ALN when they first brought forward the supplementary budget in the summer, despite additional funding being provided by the UK Government.”

The Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS called on current education minister Anna Brychan to confirm when schools can expect to receive the extra funding, and said a long-term approach and sustained investment was needed to get ALN provision right.

‘Substantial investment’

Plaid Cymru’s Ms Brychan said the extra funding agreed would make a difference and described it as a “substantial investment”, but warned funding alone would not resolve the challenges faced by school.

She said: “We’re determined to respond to the pressures facing the system today, while also creating an education system that is truly inclusive, sustainable and fit for the future.”

Mr O’Connell said the committee would reflect on the debate and consider its next steps.

The Senedd’s Petitions Committee has the power to press Welsh Government for action on an issue, raise a petition with another committee, and can also run a detailed inquiry and publish a subsequent report.